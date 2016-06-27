Future Nation Schools: New School to hit the Market

Sizwe Nxasana, Chairman of the National Financial Aid Scheme and Founder of Future Nation Schools spoke to Africa about the Future Nation Schools which present a new model of education that is futuristic, technology enabled and epitomises African excellence. The strategic intent of Future Nation Schools is to produce future African leaders who are passionate, excel in what they do, are ready for the 21st century and are confident in themselves



