Burundi crisis talks delayed again

Long-stalled peace talks it is hoped would solve a year-long crisis in Burundi have been delayed again, the opposition said on Friday. A week of talks between rival factions and the government had been due to begin on May 2 in the northern Tanzanian town of Arusha, mediated by Tanzanian ex-president Benjamin Mkapa.







