US Report with Listo Fisher

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Ginger shortage impacting ginger beer quality and price - SA producer Yamama Gemmer prides itself on using the best-quality imported ginger. Now it's forced to source the spice from wherever it can. 21 January 2021 7:13 PM
No further repo rate cut says Reserve Bank, increases expected in both Q2 and Q3 The SA Reserve Bank has announced the repo rate is unchanged at 3.5%. 'I would have cut!' declares economist Xhanti Payi. 21 January 2021 6:44 PM
Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa says Mthembu was an exemplary leader and a life-long champion of freedom and democracy. 21 January 2021 3:09 PM
Bandile Masuku says SIU findings have ruined his reputation and his career Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia gives an update between the former Gauteng MEC and the Special Investigating Unit. 21 January 2021 12:54 PM
Why do we have fewer women in public discourse? Sunday Times deputy features editor Sue De Groot says women express very passionate views about things in safe spaces. 19 January 2021 3:03 PM
Report finds unfair racial discrimination evidence by three medical aid schemes Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, who compiled the scathing Section 59 report, weighs in on the Section 59 report findings. 19 January 2021 1:20 PM
Consumers should not have to fight for right to access recorded calls Why do consumers have to jump through so many hoops? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes her case on The Money Show. 20 January 2021 8:48 PM
Agritech start-up Aerobotics raises R250m in funding round led by Naspers The local company is planning to expand its global reach. Bruce Whitfield interviews Aerobotics CEO James Paterson. 20 January 2021 8:32 PM
President Biden reaches out to Trump supporters: 'We must end this uncivil war' Joe Biden's been sworn in as 46th US president. Axios reporter Ursula Perano on what to expect from his first 100 days in office. 20 January 2021 7:49 PM
If interest rate remains stable, 2021 to bring more surprises in property market Despite the pandemic, 2020 saw a rally in residential property sales. Andrew Golding examines the trends expected in 2021. 19 January 2021 8:19 PM
Top universities offering 1,500 free courses online. Grab the opportunity! Harvard, Oxford, MIT... We need to take responsibility for keeping ourselves on the cutting edge, says futurist Graeme Codrington. 19 January 2021 7:50 PM
There's (still) a hippo on the loose in Fourways! Here's what you need to know It seems that it's much easier to get a quote from Hippo.co.za than to find an actual hippo on the loose in Fourways! 19 January 2021 2:27 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
Saftas to recognise YouTube, Instagram and Facebook content producers Project coordinator Stacey Takane says their guidelines are restricting for content without an actual official broadcaster. 19 January 2021 1:50 PM
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
President Biden reaches out to Trump supporters: 'We must end this uncivil war' Joe Biden's been sworn in as 46th US president. Axios reporter Ursula Perano on what to expect from his first 100 days in office. 20 January 2021 7:49 PM
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
Consumers should not have to fight for right to access recorded calls Why do consumers have to jump through so many hoops? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes her case on The Money Show. 20 January 2021 8:48 PM
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
US Report with Listo Fisher

US Report with Listo Fisher

8 February 2016 10:07 PM

The main story that Listo talked about is confirmation of the sexually transmitted Zika case in Texas.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


How to deal with survival guilt?

10 January 2021 9:41 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane gave advise on how to deal with survival guilt especially now during the time where we are battling with a pandemic.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Profile Guest: Lesego Semenya (LesDaChef)

10 January 2021 9:19 AM

Founder of LesDaChef Culinary Solutions (Pty) Ltd and Executive Chef Lesego Semenya  spoke of his upbringing in Soweto, what iinspired him to become a chef and what he still wants to achieve when it comes to the culinary industry in the coming years.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Movie Review: promising young woman

10 January 2021 8:04 AM

Movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviewed the movie a promising young woman which stars Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie amoung other and is directed and written by Emerald Fennell.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Is the world running out of time to keep temperatures down

10 January 2021 7:58 AM

Earthlife director Makoma Lekalakala spoke on the steps in which the government and the citizens in South Africa can take in making sure we assist improving the climate

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

3 steps to getting ahead of debt

10 January 2021 7:34 AM

Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse, gives tips on how to get ahead of your debts as Janu-worry has arrived.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

3 ways to help your child start the 2021 school year smart

10 January 2021 7:29 AM

FUTURELIFE Dietitian, Bianca Jonischkeit gave tips on healthy food choice and how one Stand a chance to win a years' worth of school fees in 2021.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Huge blow to restoration as SA’s largest estuarine lake

10 January 2021 7:09 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist Tim Neary explained why ecological experts were speaking against the artificial breaching of the Lake St Lucia estuary, a multimillion ecological restoration project financed by the World Bank. He also spoke to the author of "Wild Flowers of the Limpopo Valley" Retha van der Walt about her new book.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

How to balance my diet when exercising?

10 January 2021 6:45 AM

Dietician Kamo Nkoane gives advise on how to balance your diet when exercising and the common mistakes people do when trying to lose weight.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Lockdown stole happiness and joy during the festive season

9 January 2021 9:59 AM

Wellbeing economist, Professor Talita Greyling gave us details on how the lockdown affected people's happiness during the festive season with many people being overwhelmed by anger and sadness.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Where is our tax money going?

9 January 2021 9:38 AM

President of Free Market Foundation Leon Louw gave analysis on how we are far behind in receiving vaccine due to corruption in the country and how our leaders are failing the disadvantaged.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

647 South Africans succumb to COVID-19 and 11,381 infections recorded.

Local

Reserve Bank keeps repo rate unchanged at 3.5%

Local

Tributes pour in for Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu

Local

Search on for missing toddler after car she was in plunges off cliff near George

22 January 2021 6:54 AM

Lockdown restrictions likely to mute economic growth in Q1 - Kganyago

22 January 2021 6:41 AM

SA records 11,381 new COVID-19 cases, 647 deaths

22 January 2021 6:16 AM

