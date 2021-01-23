The realities faced by doctors and nurses in intensive care unit

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Today at 19:48
Other People's Money - Part 2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 20:10
Medical Matters: Fibroids
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Meshack Mbokota - Gynaecologist Specialising in Aesthetic /Cosmetic Gynaecology MBChB (Natal) FCOG (SA) Msc Internat
Today at 21:10
State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 22:05
Leading in the 21st Century - The Call for a New Type of African Leader by Professor Tshilidzi Marwala
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice Chancellor, University of Johannesburg
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma' Sydney Mufamadi testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24’s Karyn Maughan. 25 January 2021 6:31 PM
Doctors worried that people come to hospitals too late when very sick - MEC Gauteng Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi visits Nasrec Field Hospital to assess the facility's response to COVID-19. 25 January 2021 1:52 PM
Maimane's OSA won't contest municipal elections, to back independent candidates Mmusi Maimane said that One South Africa’s support for independents will be in the form of financial and other resources. 25 January 2021 12:54 PM
View all Local
Jackson Mthembu’s Official Category 1 funeral to take place on Sunday A memorial service will also be held at the GCIS Auditorium in Hatfield, in Tshwane, on Saturday. 22 January 2021 3:32 PM
Political Party Funding Act comes into play on 1 April - Presidency The Act, among other things, prohibits donations to parties by foreign governments or agencies, foreign persons or entities, organ... 22 January 2021 10:48 AM
Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa says Mthembu was an exemplary leader and a life-long champion of freedom and democracy. 21 January 2021 3:09 PM
View all Politics
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise. 25 January 2021 7:24 PM
View all Business
[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine? Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show. 25 January 2021 6:49 PM
Sello Maake kaNcube has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 25 January 2021 11:12 AM
Veteran American TV and radio broadcaster Larry King passes away King's media company, Ora, announced his death on Saturday in a statement issued on his Twitter account. 23 January 2021 6:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
View all Sport
Dis-Chem Brain of 702 returns virtually, with even bigger prizes Dis-Chem marketing manager Mark Norten says all the hard work and training for the kids' sections is also well worth it. 25 January 2021 3:27 PM
There's (still) a hippo on the loose in Fourways! Here's what you need to know It seems that it's much easier to get a quote from Hippo.co.za than to find an actual hippo on the loose in Fourways! 19 January 2021 2:27 PM
Saftas to recognise YouTube, Instagram and Facebook content producers Project coordinator Stacey Takane says their guidelines are restricting for content without an actual official broadcaster. 19 January 2021 1:50 PM
View all Entertainment
President Biden reaches out to Trump supporters: 'We must end this uncivil war' Joe Biden's been sworn in as 46th US president. Axios reporter Ursula Perano on what to expect from his first 100 days in office. 20 January 2021 7:49 PM
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
View all World
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
View all Africa
Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
The realities faced by doctors and nurses in intensive care unit

The realities faced by doctors and nurses in intensive care unit

23 January 2021 9:29 AM

James Oatway, Photojournalist on realities faced by doctors and nurses in intensive care unit, this after James visited Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital north of Pretoria to document the second-wave realities faced by doctors and nurses in an intensive care unit.


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

The relationship between poetry and politics.

24 January 2021 10:14 AM

Poet and Journalist, Sandile Ngidi on what to make of Americas National Youth Poet Laureate, Amanda Gorman’s poem at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration, on the relationship between poetry and politics and on what makes a great poet.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The importance of forgiveness.

24 January 2021 9:44 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane explores the importance of letting go the old grudges and forgiving both the living and those that had passed on, in light of the rate of deaths due to the pandemic.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profiling: Lindiwe Nkutha, Author, Poet

24 January 2021 9:31 AM

Lindiwe Nkutha, Author, Poet & Storyteller on what to expect from her debut book ‘69 Jerusalem Street’, a collection of short stories, career, life and more. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Greenhouse farming for beginners.

24 January 2021 8:39 AM

Chief Executive Farmer of Green Terrace, Mbali Nwoko on the latest trends in greenhouse farming, on tips for beginners who wants to learn more about greenhouse farming and on the opportunities and challenges when going commercial. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Time to update your personal balance sheet.

24 January 2021 8:36 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on the importance of updating your balance sheet at the beginning of the year. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Walking Safaris of South Africa.

24 January 2021 8:34 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Co-author of Walking Safaris of South Africa, Denis Costello on the idea of walking safaris and looks ahead to the release of ‘Walking Safaris of South Africa’ book. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

KFC’s Add Hope on International Day of Education

24 January 2021 8:32 AM

Andra Nel, CSI Manager at KFC’s Add Hope programme on the importance of nutrition in education and on how this initiatives has been helping feed some school children over the years.   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NATURE DIARY: Walking Safaris of South Africa.

24 January 2021 8:03 AM

Guest: Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist 

Denis Costello, Co-author of Walking Safaris in South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The importance of Pre-Thwasa counselling

24 January 2021 8:00 AM

Mocholoko Dr. Zulumathabo Zulu on the importance and benefits of pre-Thwasa counselling? Who should counsel a trainee sangoma and where to go for such counselling?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Book Stokvel.

23 January 2021 10:19 AM

 

Sarah Mokwebo, Founder of The Book Stokvel on the story behind this initiative and reviews Fairytales for Lost Children by Diriye Osman and So Long a Letter by Mariama Bâ.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma'

Business Opinion Politics Local

New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged'

Business Opinion

[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine?

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

AfriForum approaches court to have Ivermectin used to treat COVID-19

25 January 2021 6:57 PM

Teen describes how Thoriso Themane was assaulted

25 January 2021 6:45 PM

Putin denies he owns 'palace' as Navalny aides urge fresh rallies

25 January 2021 5:59 PM

