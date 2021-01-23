Are You Prepared for Stage 8 Load Shedding?

Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za on some DIY tips on surviving load shedding, with experts warning that this year’s load shedding/rotation might be worse than other years.
Poet and Journalist, Sandile Ngidi on what to make of Americas National Youth Poet Laureate, Amanda Gorman’s poem at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration, on the relationship between poetry and politics and on what makes a great poet.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane explores the importance of letting go the old grudges and forgiving both the living and those that had passed on, in light of the rate of deaths due to the pandemic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lindiwe Nkutha, Author, Poet & Storyteller on what to expect from her debut book ‘69 Jerusalem Street’, a collection of short stories, career, life and more.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Chief Executive Farmer of Green Terrace, Mbali Nwoko on the latest trends in greenhouse farming, on tips for beginners who wants to learn more about greenhouse farming and on the opportunities and challenges when going commercial.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on the importance of updating your balance sheet at the beginning of the year.LISTEN TO PODCAST
CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Co-author of Walking Safaris of South Africa, Denis Costello on the idea of walking safaris and looks ahead to the release of ‘Walking Safaris of South Africa’ book.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Andra Nel, CSI Manager at KFC’s Add Hope programme on the importance of nutrition in education and on how this initiatives has been helping feed some school children over the years.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mocholoko Dr. Zulumathabo Zulu on the importance and benefits of pre-Thwasa counselling? Who should counsel a trainee sangoma and where to go for such counselling?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sarah Mokwebo, Founder of The Book Stokvel on the story behind this initiative and reviews Fairytales for Lost Children by Diriye Osman and So Long a Letter by Mariama Bâ.