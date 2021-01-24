The importance of Pre-Thwasa counselling

Streaming issues? Report here
WATCH LIVE Jackson Mthembu's funeral Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu passed away on Thursday after succumbing to COVID-19. 24 January 2021 9:36 AM
Are you thoroughly prepared for Stage 8 load shedding? Decor & DIY expert and founder of Homedzine.co.za Janice Anderssen says you can't plug your electronic equipment into a generator. 23 January 2021 3:25 PM
Storm Eloise: Disaster management in Limpopo, Mpumalanga & KZN on high alert The category 2 cyclone is expected to hit parts of South Africa bringing, with it heavy rain and possible flooding. 23 January 2021 1:18 PM
Jackson Mthembu’s Official Category 1 funeral to take place on Sunday A memorial service will also be held at the GCIS Auditorium in Hatfield, in Tshwane, on Saturday. 22 January 2021 3:32 PM
Political Party Funding Act comes into play on 1 April - Presidency The Act, among other things, prohibits donations to parties by foreign governments or agencies, foreign persons or entities, organ... 22 January 2021 10:48 AM
Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa says Mthembu was an exemplary leader and a life-long champion of freedom and democracy. 21 January 2021 3:09 PM
SA not on the right path for employment creation, says NPC The National Planning Commission held a webinar reflecting on some of the work contained in its economic progress review report wh... 22 January 2021 12:54 PM
Strategies to help your small business not only survive, but thrive in 2021 Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis has tips for business owners looking for a plan of action to tackle current uncertainty. 21 January 2021 8:54 PM
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
Veteran American TV and radio broadcaster Larry King passes away King's media company, Ora, announced his death on Saturday in a statement issued on his Twitter account. 23 January 2021 6:14 PM
Jonas Gwangwa, award-winning jazz legend, passes away aged 83 Jonas Gwangwa's death falls on the third anniversary of fellow South Africa jazz legend Hugh Masekela's death and the third annive... 23 January 2021 3:58 PM
Ginger shortage impacting ginger beer quality and price - SA producer Yamama Gemmer prides itself on using the best-quality imported ginger. Now it's forced to source the spice from wherever it can. 21 January 2021 7:13 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
There's (still) a hippo on the loose in Fourways! Here's what you need to know It seems that it's much easier to get a quote from Hippo.co.za than to find an actual hippo on the loose in Fourways! 19 January 2021 2:27 PM
Saftas to recognise YouTube, Instagram and Facebook content producers Project coordinator Stacey Takane says their guidelines are restricting for content without an actual official broadcaster. 19 January 2021 1:50 PM
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
President Biden reaches out to Trump supporters: 'We must end this uncivil war' Joe Biden's been sworn in as 46th US president. Axios reporter Ursula Perano on what to expect from his first 100 days in office. 20 January 2021 7:49 PM
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
Consumers should not have to fight for right to access recorded calls Why do consumers have to jump through so many hoops? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes her case on The Money Show. 20 January 2021 8:48 PM
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
The importance of Pre-Thwasa counselling

The importance of Pre-Thwasa counselling

24 January 2021 8:00 AM

Mocholoko Dr. Zulumathabo Zulu on the importance and benefits of pre-Thwasa counselling? Who should counsel a trainee sangoma and where to go for such counselling?


The relationship between poetry and politics.

24 January 2021 10:14 AM

Poet and Journalist, Sandile Ngidi on what to make of Americas National Youth Poet Laureate, Amanda Gorman’s poem at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration, on the relationship between poetry and politics and on what makes a great poet.

The importance of forgiveness.

24 January 2021 9:44 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane explores the importance of letting go the old grudges and forgiving both the living and those that had passed on, in light of the rate of deaths due to the pandemic.

Profiling: Lindiwe Nkutha, Author, Poet

24 January 2021 9:31 AM

Lindiwe Nkutha, Author, Poet & Storyteller on what to expect from her debut book ‘69 Jerusalem Street’, a collection of short stories, career, life and more. 

Greenhouse farming for beginners.

24 January 2021 8:39 AM

Chief Executive Farmer of Green Terrace, Mbali Nwoko on the latest trends in greenhouse farming, on tips for beginners who wants to learn more about greenhouse farming and on the opportunities and challenges when going commercial. 

Time to update your personal balance sheet.

24 January 2021 8:36 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on the importance of updating your balance sheet at the beginning of the year. 

Walking Safaris of South Africa.

24 January 2021 8:34 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Co-author of Walking Safaris of South Africa, Denis Costello on the idea of walking safaris and looks ahead to the release of ‘Walking Safaris of South Africa’ book. 

KFC’s Add Hope on International Day of Education

24 January 2021 8:32 AM

Andra Nel, CSI Manager at KFC’s Add Hope programme on the importance of nutrition in education and on how this initiatives has been helping feed some school children over the years.   

NATURE DIARY: Walking Safaris of South Africa.

24 January 2021 8:03 AM

Guest: Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist 

Denis Costello, Co-author of Walking Safaris in South Africa

How to deal with survival guilt?

10 January 2021 9:41 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane gave advise on how to deal with survival guilt especially now during the time where we are battling with a pandemic.

Western Cape’s COVID infection steadily dropping, says WC health dept

24 January 2021 12:30 PM

Ramaphosa says he was sorrowful, heartbroken after news of Mthembu’s passing

24 January 2021 12:11 PM

President Ramaphosa pays tribute to Jonas Gwangwa

24 January 2021 11:14 AM

