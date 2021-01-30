What the world of wheels will look like in 2021.

Yandiswa Xhakaza, Nal’ibali CEO and Sihle Nontshokweni, ‘Fly, everyone fly’, looks ahead to World Read Aloud Day and on how to get kids reading.



Nal’ibali, the national reading-for-enjoyment campaign, has been bringing a special story to children to celebrate World Read Aloud Day (WRAD) for the past eight years. In the first year (2013), the campaign reached 13 000 children and in 2021, the goal is to read aloud to 3 million children in a single day.

