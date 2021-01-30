A suggestion for Valentine’s Day.

Food Critic and Author, Anna Trapido’s suggestion of a romantic meal for valentine’s day at Prue Leith Culinary institute in Centurion. Anna says that their Xigugu Ice-cream sandwiches for pudding.
Yandiswa Xhakaza, Nal’ibali CEO and Sihle Nontshokweni, ‘Fly, everyone fly’, looks ahead to World Read Aloud Day and on how to get kids reading.
Nal’ibali, the national reading-for-enjoyment campaign, has been bringing a special story to children to celebrate World Read Aloud Day (WRAD) for the past eight years. In the first year (2013), the campaign reached 13 000 children and in 2021, the goal is to read aloud to 3 million children in a single day.
Managing Director at TPN Credit Bureau, Michelle Dickens on the outcomes of TPN School survey which found that a growing number of parents with children at fee-paying state schools opt out of paying school fees, as a result of the pandemic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mduduzi Luthuli, Founder of Luthuli Capital on what investors need to know about GameStop’s stock surge and to explain the concept of 'short squeeze'.
Moky Makura, Executive Director of Africa No Filter on the role of art in society and on #AfricaNoFilter fellowship programme. #AfricaNoFilter is a multi-partner collaborative to use the arts, new media, business, journalism and allied resources to support and amplify new voices and new stories of Africa.
Nomthi Vithi Lenyai, Founder of SuchIsWisdom.com on her experience of home schooling and on how to improve the experience of home schooling for our kids.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Resident Car Enthusiast, Warren Tucker looks at trends and innovations to expect from the morning world in 2021.LISTEN TO PODCAST
CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati , CEO of Proactive Health Solutions on the health products regulator SAHPRA approval of Ivermectin for use in treating Covid-19 in South Africa on a limited basis.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Founder of JEFF, Johno Meintjes on what to expect from JEFF's Big 25-Hour Workout which kicks off this morning at 8:00am. JEFF is a fitness company focused on online fitness which have taken South Africa by storm with their live daily workouts since the start of lockdown.
Poet and Journalist, Sandile Ngidi on what to make of Americas National Youth Poet Laureate, Amanda Gorman’s poem at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration, on the relationship between poetry and politics and on what makes a great poet.LISTEN TO PODCAST