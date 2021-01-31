How to go about choosing the best investment for your circumstances.

Guest: Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse for some tips on how go about choosing the best investment for your circumstances
South Africa's legendary Grammy nominated guitarist and vocalist, Jonathan Butler on his role at the South African Music Week conference, were South Africa and Canada joined forces to host this music event from 26 to 28 January, his experience of living in the US during racial tensions and the challenge of making a living as musician during the pandemic.
Guest: Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane reflects on some of the issues highlighted in the conversation around the #StingyMenAssociation and on how to go about renegotiating your role within your relationship.
Guest: Movie Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews 'The Stranger' a Netflix series production about a story of Adam Price, a happily married father of two whose life is turned upside-down after a stranger tells him a secret about his wife. The revelation catapults him into a world of danger.
Guest: Regenerative Agriculture Association of South Africa, Andrew Ardington to explore the idea of Food clubs and the importance of Regenerative farming.
Guest: Photographer and Founder of crowdfunding campaign called "Raising Hope", Chad Nathan on the story behind his crowdfunding campaign called "Raising Hope", on BackaBuddy, which has raised R620 000 to support over 35 non-profit organisations and communities across the country in dire need of food.
Guest: Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Dr Gwenith S Penry, Marine Mammal Biologist on what to make of South Africa's first-ever assessment of the socioeconomic and conservation impacts of the boat-based whale watching industry.
Guest: Tebogo Mathebeng Mfete, Psychic Medium to explore the notion of Intuition and on tips on strengthening one's intuition.
Yandiswa Xhakaza, Nal’ibali CEO and Sihle Nontshokweni, ‘Fly, everyone fly’, looks ahead to World Read Aloud Day and on how to get kids reading.
Nal’ibali, the national reading-for-enjoyment campaign, has been bringing a special story to children to celebrate World Read Aloud Day (WRAD) for the past eight years. In the first year (2013), the campaign reached 13 000 children and in 2021, the goal is to read aloud to 3 million children in a single day.
Managing Director at TPN Credit Bureau, Michelle Dickens on the outcomes of TPN School survey which found that a growing number of parents with children at fee-paying state schools opt out of paying school fees, as a result of the pandemic.