Lessons from #StingyMensAssociation & on guidelines of renegotiating old conversations in relationships?

Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
South Africa records 5,297 new cases of Covid-19 The Department of Health also said 318 people succumbed to the virus in the past day. 31 January 2021 9:26 AM
Raising Hope campaign aims to hit R1 million mark Photographer Chad Nathan says so far they have raised over R620,000 and they have assisted over 30 organisations with food. 31 January 2021 7:21 AM
Tembisa Hospital CEO Lekopane Mogaladi served with suspension The department gave Dr Mogaladi five working days to explain why he should not be placed on suspension. 30 January 2021 5:14 PM
View all Local
Project Wave spent R48 million to infiltrate and influence media - Inquiry hears Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. 29 January 2021 12:51 PM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
ConCourt orders Zuma to appear at Zondo commission, must obey all directives Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update on the former president being ordered to testify. 28 January 2021 6:06 PM
View all Politics
Converting empty offices into flats a growing trend - vacancies at 16-year high The Covid pandemic is changing the way we work. Africrest Properties is set to embark on one of largest conversions in SA. 28 January 2021 9:02 PM
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure' 28 January 2021 8:32 PM
End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors The world is going digital and online. Analyst Peter Armitage discusses the need for rapid changes in business models. 28 January 2021 6:47 PM
View all Business
Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity' Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'. 27 January 2021 8:12 PM
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled... 26 January 2021 7:50 PM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
View all Sport
I'm interested in the cosmology from which Umlotha's sound emerges - Nduduzo South African US Blue Note Records signee Nduduzo Makhathini tells Azania Mosaka about his latest offering on #702 Unplugged. 29 January 2021 3:03 PM
Restaurant including negative reviews has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 January 2021 8:29 AM
[WATCH] Trevor Noah leaves us in stitches explaining GameStop situation Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 January 2021 8:29 AM
View all Entertainment
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
View all World
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Lessons from #StingyMensAssociation & on guidelines of renegotiating old conversations in relationships?

Lessons from #StingyMensAssociation & on guidelines of renegotiating old conversations in relationships?

31 January 2021 10:26 AM

Guest: Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane reflects on some of the issues highlighted in the conversation around the #StingyMenAssociation and on how to go about renegotiating your role within your relationship.  


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

South African Music Week with Jonathan Butler.

31 January 2021 10:59 AM

South Africa's legendary Grammy nominated guitarist and vocalist, Jonathan Butler on his role at the South African Music Week conference, were South Africa and Canada joined forces to host this music event from 26 to 28 January, his experience of living in the US during racial tensions and the challenge of making a living as musician during the pandemic.

The Stranger (Netflix Series).

31 January 2021 8:44 AM

Guest: Movie Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews ‘The Stranger’ a Netflix series production about a story of Adam Price, a happily married father of two whose life is turned upside-down after a stranger tells him a secret about his wife. The revelation catapults him into a world of danger.

Learn about Food Hub Clubs and on why Regenerative farming is important.

31 January 2021 8:35 AM

Guest: Regenerative Agriculture Association of South Africa, Andrew Ardington to explore the idea of Food clubs and the importance of Regenerative farming.

How to go about choosing the best investment for your circumstances.

31 January 2021 8:31 AM

Guest: Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse for some tips on how go about choosing the best investment for your circumstances

Ginger with a GoPRO’, crowdfunds over R600 000 to feed hungry communities during lockdown.

31 January 2021 8:29 AM

Guest: Photographer and Founder of crowdfunding campaign called “Raising Hope”, Chad Nathan on the story behind his crowdfunding campaign called “Raising Hope”, on BackaBuddy, which has raised R620 000 to support over 35 non-profit organisations and communities across the country in dire need of food.

South Africa’s first boat-based whale watching impact study.

31 January 2021 7:53 AM

Guest: Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Dr Gwenith S Penry, Marine Mammal Biologist on what to make of South Africa’s first-ever assessment of the socioeconomic and conservation impacts of the boat-based whale watching industry.

Tips on strengthening your Intuition

31 January 2021 7:44 AM

Guest: Tebogo Mathebeng Mfete, Psychic Medium to explore the notion of Intuition and on tips on strengthening one’s intuition.

World Read Aloud Day.

30 January 2021 10:23 AM

Yandiswa Xhakaza, Nal’ibali CEO and Sihle Nontshokweni, ‘Fly, everyone fly’, looks ahead to World Read Aloud Day and on how to get kids reading.

Nal’ibali, the national reading-for-enjoyment campaign, has been bringing a special story to children to celebrate World Read Aloud Day (WRAD) for the past eight years. In the first year (2013), the campaign reached 13 000 children and in 2021, the goal is to read aloud to 3 million children in a single day.

The challenge of collecting fees at schools.

30 January 2021 9:51 AM

Managing Director at TPN Credit Bureau, Michelle Dickens on the outcomes of TPN School survey which found that a growing number of parents with children at fee-paying state schools opt out of paying school fees, as a result of the pandemic.  

Trending

Understanding why and how Ivermectin was approved for use in humans

Local

Tembisa Hospital CEO Lekopane Mogaladi served with suspension

Local

Raising Hope campaign aims to hit R1 million mark

Local

EWN Highlights

Job Mokgoro & 4 ANC members face disciplinary hearing after voting with DA in NW

31 January 2021 6:16 PM

Saftu urges govt to continue R350 COVD-19 for poor people

31 January 2021 5:22 PM

Expect more rain in Gauteng: SA Weather Service warns

31 January 2021 4:39 PM

