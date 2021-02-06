What to make of the arrival of vaccines in SA?

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions on what to make of the arrival of One million Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines arrived on South African shores earlier this week and at the same time some lockdown regulations were amidst talks of a possible 3rd wave, does the arrival of the mean that everything can go back to normal? And what’s the difference between the vaccines which were mentioned by the president this past week? And can we realistic of achieving the President’s 40 million vaccinations target in SA?



