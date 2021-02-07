Opportunities before the tax year end.

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on opportunities to leverage off before the tax year comes to an end.
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on how to hold on to our humanity in a violent society, the dynamics of violence within a mob this after 2 cases of mob justice killings in Motherwell.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Profiling Mike Sharman is the co-founder of digital marketing agency, Retroviral Digital Communications, an online communications consultancy specializing in communication strategy, social media and content creation. Sharman is behind some of the big campaigns the agency has worked on, including with Nando’s and RocoMamas.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Movie Critic, Gayle EdmundsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Brett Thompson, Co-Founder and CEO, Mzansi Meat Co discusses sustainable ways of producing meat which doesn’t harm the environment and on effective way of growing meat from cells instead of taking it from animals.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sowetan freelance photo journalist and Philanthropist, Thomo Nkgadima on his mission to collect a 1000 school shoes for the underprivileged scholars from the rural areas in Limpopo and the North West.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Brett McDougall, Member of the Johannesburg Heritage Foundation enlightens us about The Orange Grove Waterfall, A source of the Orange Grove Spruit, with waters once irrigated the groves of Viljoen’s Lemoen Plaas, cooled early Joburgers in search of rest and respite from the City’s noise and dust, and created an environment so delightful that it even attracted a tea garden, zoo, and hot air balloon rides.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Ross Kettles, Project Manager at Nuwejaars Wetlands Special Management Area profiles The Nuwejaars Wetlands with the 2nd February being World Wetlands Day and this year’s theme highlights the importance of wetlands as a source of freshwater and encourages action to restore them and stop their loss.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Psychic-Medium, Taz Singh, helps us better understand how psychic readings work and on your role as the receiver of a psychic-reading.
Taz Singh will also giving psychic-readings on her Instagram channel, you can follow her on @tazsingh4
Author & Owner of Bridge Books store, Griffin Shea on reviews ‘One Day in Bethlehem’ by Jonny Steinberg and ‘What it means when a man falls from the sky’ by Lesley Nnaka ArimahLISTEN TO PODCAST