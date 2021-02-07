How to hold on to our humanity in a violent society

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:40
Travel - Beach breaks with Getaway magazine
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Anton Crone
Today at 14:05
The Series - How to start a Side Hustle (part 2)
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - An app launched to recreate the Lift Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Theuns Venter
Ladien van Zyl
Today at 14:35
Care Feature - Car Restoration
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Paul Koski - Chair of the Vintage and Vetran Club of South Africa
Today at 14:40
Free for listener interaction, talkers and kickers & (standby with Safer Internet Day)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Josh Ramsey - Coach and facilitator at Josh Ramsey.co.za
Today at 14:50
Music with Pianist Zibusiso Makhathini
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Zibusiso Makhathini
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:16
EWN:State Capture Inquiry continues to hear Parliamentary oversight related evidence and Eskom
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:20
A preview ahead of SONA on Thursday
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel Silke - Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy
Today at 15:20
EWN: WHO has briefing on the origins of COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Dis-Chem Brain 702
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:50
CSIR debunks 5G and Covid-19 links
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Ramaphosa extends army deployment for another month at cost of R64.7m
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Lindy Heineckein - Military sociologist and the head of the sociology and social anthropology department at Stellenbosc
Today at 16:05
NEIL MANTHORP: How Australia’s cricketers and administrators dropped the ball of decency and honesty
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp - Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media
Today at 16:10
Home Affairs readiness to open ports of entry
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Home Affairs Minister
Today at 16:20
The re-opening of the wine industry in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ken Forrester - Ken Forrester Wines
Today at 16:20
My Home Town: Westbury
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Snowy Mattera
Today at 16:50
Telkom reports 41% rise in sales from its cellular business
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
News24: Did the 501Y.V2 variant come from SA?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Vicky Baillie - Medical Research Council: Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit, University of the Wits
Today at 17:10
‘SA considers staggered approach in AstraZeneca vaccine roll-out’
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Today at 17:20
Let's take it back a step - what is Reddit?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:45
Financial Mail: Kentridgenomics: What rocketing prices for William’s work say about SA’s art market
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ruarc Peffers - MD of Aspire Art Auctions
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Cape Town based design company Ideso's PAPR wins Gold at the International Design Awards.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marc Ruwiel - Director at Ideso
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor & Author of Africa's Billionaires at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Clark - Analyst at Small Talk Daily
Latest Local
Healthcare workers disappointed that vaccine rollout has hit a snag - Report Denosa not blaming the government and says we need to slow down a bit and prepare better for the arrival of the other vaccines. 9 February 2021 1:35 PM
Plans to reopen land borders at advanced stage - Parliamentary committee Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis reflects on Parliament's Home Affairs portfolio committee to open borders such as Beitbridge. 9 February 2021 12:40 PM
Trauma cases increase after alcohol sales ban lifted Gauteng Health DDG Freddy Kgongwana gives stats of trauma cases and Wendy Alberts says restaurants must adhere to regulations. 9 February 2021 11:32 AM
Gauteng govt to help in resolving Emfuleni's service delivery issues - Maile Gauteng Human settlements, urban planning and Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile says the province will be assisting the municipality. 9 February 2021 7:43 AM
'There's high probability AstraZeneca vaccine can shield against severe disease' Professor Shabir Madhi says the focus needs to on the fact that the vaccine can protect against severe symptoms and death. 8 February 2021 9:28 AM
Diko and Masuku disciplinary hearing begins The two were hauled before the party's integrity commission in July last year, over a PPE tender irregularities. 7 February 2021 8:12 AM
'Nedbank chose not to see any wrongdoing. There were red flags from the start' For 7 years, Nedbank reaped huge profits from its shady relationship with Gupta-linked Regiments Capital, says Susan Comrie. 9 February 2021 8:54 AM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer "soft" elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
City Power implements 2-hour load shedding schedule Eskom announced earlier today that it would be implementing stage two load shedding. 5 February 2021 8:14 PM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 8 February 2021 8:56 AM
Close friends and family bid farewell to late songstress Sibongile Khumalo The award-winning icon affectionately known as MaMngoma passed away last week at age of 63. 6 February 2021 9:16 AM
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits! When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire. 4 February 2021 7:41 PM
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Woman who set hair with Gorilla Glue plans to sue company Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 February 2021 8:27 AM
[WATCH] Truck falling off highway interchange and driver survives goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 February 2021 8:27 AM
Leather maker turns woman's dead child's drawings into wallet Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 February 2021 8:26 AM
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson's longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer "soft" elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Hopewell Chin'ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing "the Eskom problem" is going to require a serious restructure Fixing "the Eskom problem" is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer "soft" elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
How to hold on to our humanity in a violent society

How to hold on to our humanity in a violent society

7 February 2021 9:40 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on how to hold on to our humanity in a violent society, the dynamics of violence within a mob this after 2 cases of mob justice killings in Motherwell.


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

Profiling: Mike Sharman, Co-Founder at Retroviral

7 February 2021 9:09 AM

Profiling Mike Sharman is the co-founder of digital marketing agency, Retroviral Digital Communications, an online communications consultancy specializing in communication strategy, social media and content creation. Sharman is behind some of the big campaigns the agency has worked on, including with Nando’s and RocoMamas.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Film review - Golden Globe nominations

7 February 2021 8:07 AM

Guest: Movie Critic, Gayle Edmunds 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Opportunities in the field of clean meat.

7 February 2021 8:02 AM

Brett Thompson, Co-Founder and CEO, Mzansi Meat Co discusses sustainable ways of producing meat which doesn’t harm the environment and on effective way of growing meat from cells instead of taking it from animals.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Opportunities before the tax year end.

7 February 2021 7:38 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on opportunities to leverage off before the tax year comes to an end.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A mission to collect a 1000 school shoes for underprivileged kids

7 February 2021 7:22 AM

Sowetan freelance photo journalist and Philanthropist, Thomo Nkgadima on his mission to collect a 1000 school shoes for the underprivileged scholars from the rural areas in Limpopo and the North West.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

JHB Heritage Gems: The Orange Grove Waterfall

7 February 2021 7:08 AM

Brett McDougall, Member of the Johannesburg Heritage Foundation enlightens us about The Orange Grove Waterfall, A source of the Orange Grove Spruit, with waters once irrigated the groves of Viljoen’s Lemoen Plaas, cooled early Joburgers in search of rest and respite from the City’s noise and dust, and created an environment so delightful that it even attracted a tea garden, zoo, and hot air balloon rides.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The importance of Wetlands this World Wetlands Day.

7 February 2021 7:03 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Ross Kettles, Project Manager at Nuwejaars Wetlands Special Management Area profiles The Nuwejaars Wetlands with the 2nd February being World Wetlands Day and this year’s theme highlights the importance of wetlands as a source of freshwater and encourages action to restore them and stop their loss.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

All you need to know about Psychic Readings

7 February 2021 6:40 AM

Psychic-Medium, Taz Singh, helps us better understand how psychic readings work and on your role as the receiver of a psychic-reading.

Taz Singh will also giving psychic-readings on her Instagram channel, you can follow her on @tazsingh4

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bridge Books store.

6 February 2021 10:03 AM

Author & Owner of Bridge Books store, Griffin Shea on reviews ‘One Day in Bethlehem’ by Jonny Steinberg and ‘What it means when a man falls from the sky’ by Lesley Nnaka Arimah

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

