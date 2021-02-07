Profiling: Mike Sharman, Co-Founder at Retroviral

Streaming issues? Report here
8 people die in MP floods, CoGTA warns toll could rise as heavy rains continue The persistent rain has caused damage and flooding since tropical storm Eloise spilled over to South Africa from Mozambique. Five... 7 February 2021 11:32 AM
Wet wet wet – more rainfall expected in Gauteng A yellow moderate level two warning has been issued for disruptive rainfall. Motorist have been urged to drive carefully as floodi... 7 February 2021 9:14 AM
Some good news for all as Eskom suspends loadshedding The power utility says its generation capacity has sufficiently recovered. 7 February 2021 8:24 AM
Diko and Masuku disciplinary hearing begins The two were hauled before the party’s integrity commission in July last year, over a PPE tender irregularities. 7 February 2021 8:12 AM
Ex KZN MEC Meshack Radebe has passed away It is understood that the former MEC passed away in hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning. 7 February 2021 6:38 AM
[WATCH] Julius Malema and Dali Mpofu enter the Zuma homestead in Nkandla After landing in a helicopter, the Economic Freedom Fighters leader is having tea with former president Jacob Zuma. 5 February 2021 2:41 PM
City Power implements 2-hour load shedding schedule Eskom announced earlier today that it would be implementing stage two load shedding. 5 February 2021 8:14 PM
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity' It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional. 4 February 2021 8:29 PM
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits! When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire. 4 February 2021 7:41 PM
Close friends and family bid farewell to late songstress Sibongile Khumalo The award-winning icon affectionately known as MaMngoma passed away last week at age of 63. 6 February 2021 9:16 AM
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker. 3 February 2021 8:58 PM
Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members 'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming. 3 February 2021 8:14 PM
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Skwatta Kamp's 'Nish' passes away from COVID-19 complications Nish's passing comes seven years after the death of another member - Sindisiwe Manqele popularly known as Flabba. 6 February 2021 10:16 AM
#WorldNutellaDay has everyone talking and is celebrated all over the world Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 February 2021 8:17 AM
Woman's extreme ways to save cash like using one lightbulb in house goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 February 2021 8:17 AM
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
Podcasts

Profiling: Mike Sharman, Co-Founder at Retroviral

Profiling: Mike Sharman, Co-Founder at Retroviral

7 February 2021 9:09 AM

Profiling Mike Sharman is the co-founder of digital marketing agency, Retroviral Digital Communications, an online communications consultancy specializing in communication strategy, social media and content creation. Sharman is behind some of the big campaigns the agency has worked on, including with Nando’s and RocoMamas.


How to hold on to our humanity in a violent society

7 February 2021 9:40 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on how to hold on to our humanity in a violent society, the dynamics of violence within a mob this after 2 cases of mob justice killings in Motherwell.

Film review - Golden Globe nominations

7 February 2021 8:07 AM

Guest: Movie Critic, Gayle Edmunds 

Opportunities in the field of clean meat.

7 February 2021 8:02 AM

Brett Thompson, Co-Founder and CEO, Mzansi Meat Co discusses sustainable ways of producing meat which doesn’t harm the environment and on effective way of growing meat from cells instead of taking it from animals.

Opportunities before the tax year end.

7 February 2021 7:38 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on opportunities to leverage off before the tax year comes to an end.  

A mission to collect a 1000 school shoes for underprivileged kids

7 February 2021 7:22 AM

Sowetan freelance photo journalist and Philanthropist, Thomo Nkgadima on his mission to collect a 1000 school shoes for the underprivileged scholars from the rural areas in Limpopo and the North West.  

JHB Heritage Gems: The Orange Grove Waterfall

7 February 2021 7:08 AM

Brett McDougall, Member of the Johannesburg Heritage Foundation enlightens us about The Orange Grove Waterfall, A source of the Orange Grove Spruit, with waters once irrigated the groves of Viljoen’s Lemoen Plaas, cooled early Joburgers in search of rest and respite from the City’s noise and dust, and created an environment so delightful that it even attracted a tea garden, zoo, and hot air balloon rides.

The importance of Wetlands this World Wetlands Day.

7 February 2021 7:03 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Ross Kettles, Project Manager at Nuwejaars Wetlands Special Management Area profiles The Nuwejaars Wetlands with the 2nd February being World Wetlands Day and this year’s theme highlights the importance of wetlands as a source of freshwater and encourages action to restore them and stop their loss.

All you need to know about Psychic Readings

7 February 2021 6:40 AM

Psychic-Medium, Taz Singh, helps us better understand how psychic readings work and on your role as the receiver of a psychic-reading.

Taz Singh will also giving psychic-readings on her Instagram channel, you can follow her on @tazsingh4

Bridge Books store.

6 February 2021 10:03 AM

Author & Owner of Bridge Books store, Griffin Shea on reviews ‘One Day in Bethlehem’ by Jonny Steinberg and ‘What it means when a man falls from the sky’ by Lesley Nnaka Arimah

Trending

278 people succumb to COVID-19, 3,184 infections recorded

Some good news for all as Eskom suspends loadshedding

Wet wet wet – more rainfall expected in Gauteng

EWN Highlights

WC Premier condemns attack on journalists at Fish Hoek anti-lockdown protest

7 February 2021 12:30 PM

Denosa: Money recovered from corruption must be used to buy proper PPE

7 February 2021 11:46 AM

Wet wet wet – more rainfall expected in Gauteng

7 February 2021 9:14 AM

