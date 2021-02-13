The effects of stress on the body.

Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
See full line-up
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Young entrepreneur makes money by wrapping school books Charisma Manungu says she always tells those around her to look for opportunities and make whatever money. 13 February 2021 11:00 AM
[LISTEN Five most common cancers in children Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says South Africa has made progress in childhood cancers compared to the 60s. 13 February 2021 9:01 AM
Dirco DG suspended over R118m purchase of 'non-existent' US land Dirco director-general Kgabo Mohoai has been suspended following the purchase of 'land' meant to accommodate diplomats in New York... 13 February 2021 8:47 AM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa can't talk about efficacy of vaccine when he is not certain?' Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis analyse the State of The Nation Address 2021. #SONAin60minutes 12 February 2021 11:53 AM
WATCH: The State of the Nation Address unpacked in #SONAin60minutes Watch our powerful one-hour analysis of #SONA2021 featuring Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis. 12 February 2021 9:44 AM
Sona 2021: Let's support businesses and individuals most affected - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa's address focuses on COVID-19, economic recovery and reforms as well as the fight against corruption. 11 February 2021 8:47 PM
View all Politics
'Inefficient regulatory system opens up room for bribes, so a problem for SA' Bruce Whitfield discusses poor business confidence levels in SA with Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec. 11 February 2021 9:05 PM
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
PayJustNow disrupts lay-by system: Make your first payment and take it home! No interest, no fees - Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports on the lay-by platform that's taking South Africa by storm. 10 February 2021 9:12 PM
View all Business
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 13 February 2021 1:30 PM
PJ Powers has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 12 February 2021 11:55 AM
Twitter users share their most harshest rejection stories Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 February 2021 9:10 AM
View all Lifestyle
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
View all Sport
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 13 February 2021 1:30 PM
PJ Powers has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 12 February 2021 11:55 AM
WATCH: 'Gorilla Glue girl' finally has superglue removed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 February 2021 8:52 AM
View all Entertainment
702 celebrates World Radio Day World Radio Day is celebrated on the February 13. It was declared by UNESCO on 3 November 2011. 13 February 2021 11:08 AM
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
View all World
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays' It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona. 10 February 2021 8:35 PM
SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide' From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby. 10 February 2021 7:17 PM
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
The effects of stress on the body.

The effects of stress on the body.

13 February 2021 7:23 AM

Lesley Meyer, Physiotherapist and Author of the “Help me Cope” takes a look at the effects of stress on the body and how to deal with it.


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

Secure Children's Furniture To Walls.

13 February 2021 9:49 AM

Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za, Janice Anderssen looks at child-proofing your home to make sure there is nothing harmful that your child could encounter, this after a friend of yours’ son ended up in hospital after he pulled the TV over. 
  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The state of the SA Tourism Industry & Sho’t Left promotions.

13 February 2021 9:32 AM

SA Tourism CEO, Sisa Ntshona on the state of the Tourism Industry in light of the impact by the Covid pandemic and on the importance taking a Sho’t Left to explore some of the beauty local tourism has to offer. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A care campaign to aid creatives.

13 February 2021 9:23 AM

Founder and President of Im4theArts, Sibongile Mngoma on the knock-on effect of the current economic climate to the creative industry. A cry for help on the Im4theArts page from a female creative asking for sanitary products sparked the need to find a way to help creatives with basic hygiene products and with that in January the Care4Creatives campaign was created.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How has the pandemic invigorated your entrepreneurial spirit?

13 February 2021 8:41 AM

Charisma Manugu on her entrepreneurial journey during the lockdown, Charisma is a young lady from Soweto who has decided to start a book covering services for residents of Braamfisher, Soweto and JHB CBD.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Say I love you, I see you with Setsong Village Gin.

13 February 2021 8:19 AM

Food Critic and Author, Anna Trapido on considering Gin as a last minute Valentine’s Day gift. ? Think gin. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Armoured Ford Ranger an Apple Car.

13 February 2021 7:40 AM

Resident Car Enthusiast, Warren Tucker takes a look at the reasons behind the rise in demand for SA’s armoured Ford Ranger and also on what to make of news around the Apple car.  

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The importance of early childhood cancers detected.

13 February 2021 7:30 AM

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions on the importance of early childhood cancers detected early, in light of the 15th of February 2021 marking International Childhood Cancer Day and concerns by the South African Bone Marrow Registry (SABMR) that South Africa has among the highest childhood cancer mortality rates. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to hold on to our humanity in a violent society

7 February 2021 9:40 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on how to hold on to our humanity in a violent society, the dynamics of violence within a mob this after 2 cases of mob justice killings in Motherwell.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profiling: Mike Sharman, Co-Founder at Retroviral

7 February 2021 9:09 AM

Profiling Mike Sharman is the co-founder of digital marketing agency, Retroviral Digital Communications, an online communications consultancy specializing in communication strategy, social media and content creation. Sharman is behind some of the big campaigns the agency has worked on, including with Nando’s and RocoMamas.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'There must be a collaborative effort between taxi industry and law-enforcers'

Local

[LISTEN Five most common cancers in children

Local

Dirco DG suspended over R118m purchase of 'non-existent' US land

Local

702 celebrates World Radio Day

World

EWN Highlights

Dirco investigation into R118 m wasted on non-existent US land underway

13 February 2021 1:55 PM

Makhura assures ‘disappointed’ health workers GP vaccine rollout plan undeterred

13 February 2021 1:34 PM

SABC condemns the stabbing of Lesedi FM’s Dimakatso Ratselane

13 February 2021 1:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA