Say I love you, I see you with Setsong Village Gin.

Food Critic and Author, Anna Trapido on considering Gin as a last minute Valentine’s Day gift. ? Think gin.
Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za, Janice Anderssen looks at child-proofing your home to make sure there is nothing harmful that your child could encounter, this after a friend of yours’ son ended up in hospital after he pulled the TV over.
SA Tourism CEO, Sisa Ntshona on the state of the Tourism Industry in light of the impact by the Covid pandemic and on the importance taking a Sho’t Left to explore some of the beauty local tourism has to offer.
Founder and President of Im4theArts, Sibongile Mngoma on the knock-on effect of the current economic climate to the creative industry. A cry for help on the Im4theArts page from a female creative asking for sanitary products sparked the need to find a way to help creatives with basic hygiene products and with that in January the Care4Creatives campaign was created.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Charisma Manugu on her entrepreneurial journey during the lockdown, Charisma is a young lady from Soweto who has decided to start a book covering services for residents of Braamfisher, Soweto and JHB CBD.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Resident Car Enthusiast, Warren Tucker takes a look at the reasons behind the rise in demand for SA’s armoured Ford Ranger and also on what to make of news around the Apple car.
Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions on the importance of early childhood cancers detected early, in light of the 15th of February 2021 marking International Childhood Cancer Day and concerns by the South African Bone Marrow Registry (SABMR) that South Africa has among the highest childhood cancer mortality rates.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lesley Meyer, Physiotherapist and Author of the “Help me Cope” takes a look at the effects of stress on the body and how to deal with it.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on how to hold on to our humanity in a violent society, the dynamics of violence within a mob this after 2 cases of mob justice killings in Motherwell.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Profiling Mike Sharman is the co-founder of digital marketing agency, Retroviral Digital Communications, an online communications consultancy specializing in communication strategy, social media and content creation. Sharman is behind some of the big campaigns the agency has worked on, including with Nando’s and RocoMamas.LISTEN TO PODCAST