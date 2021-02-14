Psychic-Medium, Taz Singh helps listeners to navigate through the challenges of life with her psychic readings on relationship, career, health and connecting to the other side.
Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews News of the World - Tom Hanks and directed by Paul Greengras.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner For a better understanding on how to go about calculating the cost of dying.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Rays of Hope CEO, Sihle Mooi on what to expect from Rays of Hope’s Ignition programme this year, Ignition is running its first student training for 2021 which and a seminar is focused on helping Alex students get settled into the tertiary environment.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Doug Newman for a better understanding on LBJ’s and on what to expect from the latest edition of the Southern African LBJ's Made Simple.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Co-founder of Cheeky Natives, Dr Alma-Nalisha Cele profile Cheeky Natives and reviews ‘Behold the Dreamers’ by Imbolo Mbue and ‘Eyebags & Dimples’ by Bonnie HennaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za, Janice Anderssen looks at child-proofing your home to make sure there is nothing harmful that your child could encounter, this after a friend of yours’ son ended up in hospital after he pulled the TV over.
SA Tourism CEO, Sisa Ntshona on the state of the Tourism Industry in light of the impact by the Covid pandemic and on the importance taking a Sho’t Left to explore some of the beauty local tourism has to offer.
Founder and President of Im4theArts, Sibongile Mngoma on the knock-on effect of the current economic climate to the creative industry. A cry for help on the Im4theArts page from a female creative asking for sanitary products sparked the need to find a way to help creatives with basic hygiene products and with that in January the Care4Creatives campaign was created.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Charisma Manugu on her entrepreneurial journey during the lockdown, Charisma is a young lady from Soweto who has decided to start a book covering services for residents of Braamfisher, Soweto and JHB CBD.LISTEN TO PODCAST