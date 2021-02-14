Southern African LBJs Made Simple new edition.

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Hip hip hooray! SA Rand turns 60 The Rand replaced the South African Pound as the official currency in 1961 and has had a volatile transition for the past six deca... 14 February 2021 8:28 AM
151 more South Africans pass away due to Covid-19 These latest fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - have pushed the national death toll to 47,821. 14 February 2021 6:22 AM
Young entrepreneur makes money by wrapping school books Charisma Manungu says she always tells those around her to look for opportunities and make whatever money. 13 February 2021 11:00 AM
'Ramaphosa can't talk about efficacy of vaccine when he is not certain?' Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis analyse the State of The Nation Address 2021. #SONAin60minutes 12 February 2021 11:53 AM
WATCH: The State of the Nation Address unpacked in #SONAin60minutes Watch our powerful one-hour analysis of #SONA2021 featuring Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis. 12 February 2021 9:44 AM
Sona 2021: Let's support businesses and individuals most affected - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa's address focuses on COVID-19, economic recovery and reforms as well as the fight against corruption. 11 February 2021 8:47 PM
'Inefficient regulatory system opens up room for bribes, so a problem for SA' Bruce Whitfield discusses poor business confidence levels in SA with Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec. 11 February 2021 9:05 PM
PayJustNow disrupts lay-by system: Make your first payment and take it home! No interest, no fees - Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports on the lay-by platform that's taking South Africa by storm. 10 February 2021 9:12 PM
How to spot the winners among the small-to-medium sized companies on the JSE Small Talk Daily's Anthony Clark has expert advice on investing in the small to medium-cap sector and avoiding the pitfalls. 10 February 2021 8:51 PM
Twitter users share their most harshest rejection stories Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 February 2021 9:10 AM
Pray ... prayer is free: Xhosa Men's Association says Andizi to Valentine's Day Associations say they will not be buying teddy bears and coffee mugs this year, they might buy masks and sanitisers. 11 February 2021 3:23 PM
'The song Not Yet Uhuru was triggered by the poverty I saw in Alex and Orlando' Legendary Caiphus Semenya and Letta Mbulu go down memory lane and tackle their childhood, marriage, politics and the arts. 11 February 2021 1:38 PM
Mzimasi Mnguni leaves everlasting mark in boxing - EC on late legend The Eastern Cape boxing legend popularly known as Bra Mzi had been battling health problems since a heart attack in 2014, which le... 13 February 2021 3:57 PM
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 13 February 2021 1:30 PM
PJ Powers has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 12 February 2021 11:55 AM
WATCH: 'Gorilla Glue girl' finally has superglue removed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 February 2021 8:52 AM
Former US president Donald Trump acquitted on charges of inciting violence The vote was split with 57 lawmakers voting to convict and 43 voting to acquit. 14 February 2021 7:33 AM
702 celebrates World Radio Day World Radio Day is celebrated on the February 13. It was declared by UNESCO on 3 November 2011. 13 February 2021 11:08 AM
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays' It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona. 10 February 2021 8:35 PM
SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide' From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby. 10 February 2021 7:17 PM
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Southern African LBJs Made Simple new edition.

Southern African LBJs Made Simple new edition.

14 February 2021 7:32 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Doug Newman for a better understanding on LBJ’s and on what to expect from the latest edition of the Southern African LBJ's Made Simple.


Film review: News of the World - Tom Hanks

14 February 2021 8:45 AM

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews News of the World - Tom Hanks and directed by Paul Greengras. 

Understand the cost of dying.

14 February 2021 8:32 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner For a better understanding on how to go about calculating the cost of dying.

Rays of Hope Ignition Programme

14 February 2021 8:27 AM

Rays of Hope CEO, Sihle Mooi on what to expect from Rays of Hope’s Ignition programme this year, Ignition is running its first student training for 2021 which and a seminar is focused on helping Alex students get settled into the tertiary environment. 

Psychic Readings

14 February 2021 7:16 AM

Psychic-Medium, Taz Singh helps listeners to navigate through the challenges of life with her psychic readings on relationship, career, health and connecting to the other side.

Book review and Profiling Cheeky Natives.

14 February 2021 6:23 AM

Co-founder of Cheeky Natives,  Dr Alma-Nalisha Cele profile Cheeky Natives and reviews ‘Behold the Dreamers’ by Imbolo Mbue and ‘Eyebags & Dimples’ by Bonnie Henna

Secure Children's Furniture To Walls.

13 February 2021 9:49 AM

Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za, Janice Anderssen looks at child-proofing your home to make sure there is nothing harmful that your child could encounter, this after a friend of yours’ son ended up in hospital after he pulled the TV over. 
  

The state of the SA Tourism Industry & Sho’t Left promotions.

13 February 2021 9:32 AM

SA Tourism CEO, Sisa Ntshona on the state of the Tourism Industry in light of the impact by the Covid pandemic and on the importance taking a Sho’t Left to explore some of the beauty local tourism has to offer. 

 

A care campaign to aid creatives.

13 February 2021 9:23 AM

Founder and President of Im4theArts, Sibongile Mngoma on the knock-on effect of the current economic climate to the creative industry. A cry for help on the Im4theArts page from a female creative asking for sanitary products sparked the need to find a way to help creatives with basic hygiene products and with that in January the Care4Creatives campaign was created.

How has the pandemic invigorated your entrepreneurial spirit?

13 February 2021 8:41 AM

Charisma Manugu on her entrepreneurial journey during the lockdown, Charisma is a young lady from Soweto who has decided to start a book covering services for residents of Braamfisher, Soweto and JHB CBD.

Local

151 more South Africans pass away due to Covid-19

Local

Former US president Donald Trump acquitted on charges of inciting violence

World

Hip hip hooray! SA Rand turns 60

Local

EWN Highlights

ANC NEC deeply divided over the party’s step aside guidelines

14 February 2021 9:11 AM

Lotto Results: Saturday, 13 February 2021

14 February 2021 8:09 AM

COVID in SA: More than 2,000 new cases and 151 fatalities recorded

14 February 2021 7:56 AM

