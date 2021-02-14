What to make of the sulphur-like odour in 702 land

Professional in the Unit for Environmental Science and Management at the North-West University, Prof Roelof Burger makes sense of the concerns around a sulphuric-like odour listeners have been experiencing throughout the province.
Musician, Timothy Moloi looks ahead to the #MaskUp4Love dining experience at the Joburg Theatre today, the art of writing love songs and also on what goes into making cover songs.
Legendary Musician, Activist & Traditional Healer, Blondie Makhene on a wide ranging conversation on love, family, music and on his latest projects. The legend has teamed up with actress and songstress Letoya Makhene and renowned jazz musician Ndyebo, for a musical celebration of love at the Soweto Theatre this weekend. The virtual concert kicked off yesterday, and this afternoon, love birds are invited to the Soweto Theatre for an afternoon of soulful bliss followed by a Q&A on love with Ndyebo and Blondie Makhene from 3pm.
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on how to go about making valentines special even with through the anxiety, social distancing and mourning due to Covid.
Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews News of the World - Tom Hanks and directed by Paul Greengras.
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner For a better understanding on how to go about calculating the cost of dying.
Rays of Hope CEO, Sihle Mooi on what to expect from Rays of Hope's Ignition programme this year, Ignition is running its first student training for 2021 which and a seminar is focused on helping Alex students get settled into the tertiary environment.
Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Doug Newman for a better understanding on LBJ's and on what to expect from the latest edition of the Southern African LBJ's Made Simple.
Psychic-Medium, Taz Singh helps listeners to navigate through the challenges of life with her psychic readings on relationship, career, health and connecting to the other side.