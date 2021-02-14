Focusing on love & partner this Covid Valentines.

Legendary Musician, Activist & Traditional Healer, Blondie Makhene on a wide ranging conversation on love, family, music and on his latest projects. The legend has teamed up with actress and songstress Letoya Makhene and renowned jazz musician Ndyebo, for a musical celebration of love at the Soweto Theatre this weekend. The virtual concert kicked off yesterday, and this afternoon, love birds are invited to the Soweto Theatre for an afternoon of soulful bliss followed by a Q&A on love with Ndyebo and Blondie Makhene from 3pm.

