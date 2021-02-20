Sat 09:26:17 to 09:56:03

KLZ AUDIO LOGGER
With the summer season almost over and the temperature soon to starts dropping, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za, Janice Anderssen recommends that you start going around the house and fixing up any areas that need repair or to start weatherproofing a home if not already done.LISTEN TO PODCAST
CEO and Founder of AI consulting company, Deep Learning Café, Dries Cronje helps us understand Natural Language Processing (NLP), a technology that allows computers to effectively understand the way humans speak and interact and on how companies can bridge the language gap between cultures, encouraging diversity within their industries, with 21 February marking International Mother Language Day.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Editor at Large at My Broadband, Jan Vermeulen explains what Net Neutrality is and on why it is that you should about care about Net Neutrality.LISTEN TO PODCAST
CEO of Bidorbuy, Craig Lubbe on how E-commerce has opened up new world of possibilities for SMME’s ever since the lockdowns began and on how SA SMME’s can contribute to the rise of e-commerce in the country.
Food photographer, Cookbook author, and Holistic health coach, Melissa Delport on her latest book ‘Heal – begin with food’ and some tips on how to go about preparing a Healing Broth with Turmeric and Ginger.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Resident Car Enthusiast, Spike Ballantine takes a look at news around Jaguar’s new global strategy, the new Nissan Qaashqai, his take on the updated Subaru Forester and wraps by reviewing the new Audi S6.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions outlines the different types of headaches and their causes and also on the best ways to deal with headaches.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dietician and Fitness Junky, Fulufhelo Siphuma takes a look at all you need to know about the benefits of 'Skip rope exercises', the correct way to do them, and on how start using a skip rope as a beginner.LISTEN TO PODCAST
