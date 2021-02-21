Psychic-Medium, Taz Singh on the latest episode of her psychic readings as she helps listeners to navigate through the challenges of life with her psychic readings on relationship, career, health and connecting to the other side.
Grammy Award-winning South African flautist, producer and composer, Wouter Kellerman on the state of classical music in 2021 and on how he’s modernising his sound and on his upcoming latest album called ‘We’ve Known All Times’.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Artist, Roger Ballen is a globally renowned artist with photography work spanning 54 years. Roger born in America has lived and worked in Johannesburg, for the past three decades, is one of the most influential and important photographic artists of the 21st century. His strange and extreme works confront the viewer and challenge them to come with him on a journey into their own minds as he explores the deeper recesses of his own. His black-and-white photography has shifted from an early focus on documentary and photojournalism—such as the 1994 series "Platteland: Images From Rural South Africa," which depicted the poor and socially outcast—to staged, painterly compositions of private, surreal worlds, many without human subjects. In the 2009 series "Boarding House," animals, wall drawings, and objects like furniture and electric wire (a reappearing visual) combine to yield ambiguous and discomfiting images, recalling artists such as Diane Arbus.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews ‘I Care A Lot’ - a Netflix movie, A story about a woman who makes her living by stealing from the elderly while serving as their legal guardian bites off more than she can chew when her latest victim comes with some extra baggage.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Eldred De Klerk, Policing and community conflict specialist at ACSip to discuss an ideal model of a neighbourhood CPF type initiative to fight crime at community level and on some tips on a Sustainable way on how to get individuals involved in a Neighbourhood watch project.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner for some tips on where to find help when indebted
Callen Hodgskiss, General manager of NPO JumpStart, a foundation phase maths education programme which creates employment for the unemployed youth in Katlehong and Sasolburg, which needs your assistance making mathematics skills development possible on a national level. The foundation recently won the MTN Award for Social Change for their programme which impacts some 22 000 learners and appealing to you to pass on your old Android phones no longer in use, to be used by some of their learners.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Alan Friedland, Owner of Lion and Cheetah Sanctuary on what to expect from the Lion and Cheetah Sanctuary, a Game Reserve which is home to Africa’s Big 5. Let’s find out more about this sanctuary which provides an opportunity to go for a game drive and have the opportunity to see Lion, Rhino, Elephant, Leopard and buffalo in the wild.LISTEN TO PODCAST
CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Broadcaster & Author of Pangolins; Scales of Injustice, Richard Peirce to explore world of this heavily Pangolins, on some of the concerns raised around their existence due to poaching and to review Richard’s book, Pangolins; Scales of Injustice, this after yesterday being World Pangolin Day.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Founder & Publisher at Modjadji Books, Colleen Higgs for a profile on the work of Modjadji Books and on their call for small publishers to submit their details for the 2021 New African Small Publisher’s List and to review Ron Irwin's Novel, Flat Water Tuesday.LISTEN TO PODCAST