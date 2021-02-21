Profiling the JumpStart foundation.

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
How to deal with anxieties of debt and where can you find help Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse reflects on how people can cope with their finances. 21 February 2021 7:56 AM
Limpopo GPs to receive vaccines today, says Health Department The first batch of health care workers in the province received their COVID-19 inoculations on Friday, with the program continuing... 21 February 2021 7:54 AM
81 people succumb to COVID-19 in SA and 1,690 infections recorded The country's recovery rate has moved up to 93.8%, with 1, 409, 553 people having recuperated. 21 February 2021 6:30 AM
Creating sustainable policing forum and neighbourhood watch ACSIP policing and community conflict specialist Eldred De Klerk says the police and CPF need to collaborate more. 21 February 2021 8:38 AM
DA wants to know whether Cele visited Zuma as police minister or NEC member Cele spent time at Zuma's Nkandla home on Thursday and has not disclosed the detailed reasons for his visit. 20 February 2021 10:32 AM
Magashule: I won’t step aside until ANC finalises guidelines on the matter Magashule, during a media briefing after his brief court appearance in Bloemfontein on Friday, said he would not step aside as the... 20 February 2021 8:14 AM
CoJ officials to meet with Alex residents over illegal electricity connections On Thursday residents barricaded the main entrance of the area, forcing City Power to abandon its operation intended to cut operat... 19 February 2021 7:30 AM
How to build a small business without losing your sanity: Slow is the way to go 'If you're not mentally ready, you just won't cope!' Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous on avoiding the pitfalls of the side hustle. 18 February 2021 8:47 PM
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole' Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week. 18 February 2021 7:40 PM
Teen Suicide Prevention Week: Warning signs and how to identify them Clinical psychologist Nkateko Ndala-Magoro and Survivors of Loved Ones Suicide founder Joy Chiang shed more light on the matter 19 February 2021 7:16 PM
Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic. 19 February 2021 4:17 PM
There is never failure, only lessons - Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng The UCT vice-chancellor says there's a silver lining in the lockdown crisis that is forcing universities to re-align. 19 February 2021 2:49 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Mzimasi Mnguni leaves everlasting mark in boxing - EC on late legend The Eastern Cape boxing legend popularly known as Bra Mzi had been battling health problems since a heart attack in 2014, which le... 13 February 2021 3:57 PM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 3 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 20 February 2021 12:58 PM
Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic. 19 February 2021 4:17 PM
[WATCH] Man braves snowstorm to go get wife corndogs Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 February 2021 8:22 AM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole' Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week. 18 February 2021 7:40 PM
We don’t understand the gravity of the profession – accounting student "Medical students understand they have someone’s life in their hands," says a young accounting student in a stirring call. 18 February 2021 11:05 AM
Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold? 'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money Show 16 February 2021 8:54 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Profiling the JumpStart foundation.

Profiling the JumpStart foundation.

21 February 2021 7:29 AM

Callen Hodgskiss, General manager of NPO JumpStart, a foundation phase maths education programme which creates employment for the unemployed youth in Katlehong and Sasolburg, which needs your assistance making mathematics skills development possible on a national level. The foundation recently won the MTN Award for Social Change for their programme which impacts some 22 000 learners and appealing to you to pass on your old Android phones no longer in use, to be used by some of their learners. 


Wouter Kellerman on latest collaboration and Album.

21 February 2021 10:18 AM

Grammy Award-winning South African flautist, producer and composer, Wouter Kellerman on the state of classical music in 2021 and on how he’s modernising his sound and on his upcoming latest album called  ‘We’ve Known All Times’. 

Profiling Artist, Roger Ballen

21 February 2021 10:07 AM

Artist, Roger Ballen is a globally renowned artist with photography work spanning 54 years. Roger born in America has lived and worked in Johannesburg, for the past three decades, is one of the most influential and important photographic artists of the 21st century. His strange and extreme works confront the viewer and challenge them to come with him on a journey into their own minds as he explores the deeper recesses of his own.  His black-and-white photography has shifted from an early focus on documentary and photojournalism—such as the 1994 series "Platteland: Images From Rural South Africa," which depicted the poor and socially outcast—to staged, painterly compositions of private, surreal worlds, many without human subjects. In the 2009 series "Boarding House," animals, wall drawings, and objects like furniture and electric wire (a reappearing visual) combine to yield ambiguous and discomfiting images, recalling artists such as Diane Arbus.

I Care A Lot - Netflix movie.

21 February 2021 8:12 AM

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews ‘I Care A Lot’ - a Netflix movie, A story about a woman who makes her living by stealing from the elderly while serving as their legal guardian bites off more than she can chew when her latest victim comes with some extra baggage.

Creating a Sustainable policing forum/ neighbourhood watch movement.

21 February 2021 7:59 AM

Eldred De Klerk, Policing and community conflict specialist at ACSip to discuss an ideal model of a neighbourhood CPF type initiative to fight crime at community level and on some tips on a Sustainable way on how to get individuals involved in a Neighbourhood watch project. 

Dealing with the anxieties of debt & on where to find help with debt.

21 February 2021 7:45 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner for some tips on where to find help when indebted

 

Gauteng Heritage Gems: The Lion and Cheetah Sanctuary.

21 February 2021 7:23 AM

Alan Friedland, Owner of Lion and Cheetah Sanctuary on what to expect from the Lion and Cheetah Sanctuary, a Game Reserve which is home to Africa’s Big 5. Let’s find out more about this sanctuary which provides an opportunity to go for a game drive and have the opportunity to see Lion, Rhino, Elephant, Leopard and buffalo in the wild.

Exploring the world of Pangolins.

21 February 2021 7:20 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Broadcaster & Author of Pangolins; Scales of Injustice, Richard Peirce to explore world of this heavily Pangolins, on some of the concerns raised around their existence due to poaching and to review Richard’s book, Pangolins; Scales of Injustice, this after yesterday being World Pangolin Day. 

Psychic Readings

21 February 2021 6:56 AM

Psychic-Medium, Taz Singh on the latest episode of her psychic readings as she helps listeners to navigate through the challenges of life with her psychic readings on relationship, career, health and connecting to the other side.

Modjadji Books calls on publishers to submit for 2021 New African Small Publisher’s List.

21 February 2021 6:22 AM

Founder & Publisher at Modjadji Books, Colleen Higgs for a profile on the work of Modjadji Books and on their call for small publishers to submit their details for the 2021 New African Small Publisher’s List and to review Ron Irwin's Novel, Flat Water Tuesday.

How to deal with anxieties of debt and where can you find help

Local

Creating sustainable policing forum and neighbourhood watch

Politics

81 people succumb to COVID-19 in SA and 1,690 infections recorded

Local

EWN Highlights

US nears 500,000 Covid-19 deaths

21 February 2021 6:54 PM

Doctors allegedly denied COVID-19 vaccine at Steve Biko Hospital speak out

21 February 2021 5:19 PM

Bheki Cele concedes police officers aren’t fully equipped to handle GBV

21 February 2021 4:48 PM

