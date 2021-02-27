Marble Restaurant in Rosebank.

Dr Eduard Coetzee, now Sharks Rugby CEO was once a very good prop who played Super Rugby for the Sharks, for South Africa ‘A’ and spent eight years playing in France for Biarritz. Eduard hailed as a champion for SA Rugby transformation, holds a Master’s degree in Inclusive Innovation from the University of Cape Town and a Phd focused in Inclusive Business Model Innovation from University of KwaZulu-Natal, have recently in the news for brokering the partnership between The Sharks and Roc Nation Sports International and also signing Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

