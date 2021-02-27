Portia M skin Solutions.

Portia Mngomezulu, Founder of Portia M Skin solution who left her job at a multinational company as a systems engineer to start her own business, producing products which uses marula fruit extract to produce skin care products. Portia is the winner of the Pick n Pay’s 2018 Small Supplier of the Year award. Mngomezulu has been acknowledged by the retail giant for her business’ exceptional growth, performance, and job creation. Portia Mngomezulu now speak of her entrepreneurial journey and how she and her business managed to navigate around doing business during the challenges of lockdowns.