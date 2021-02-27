Eco-conscious fashion brand.

Alistair Barnes, founder and CEO of Ballo on the story behind how they’ve spent the past eight years producing handmade sunglasses from materials such as wood, cork and advertising billboards
Award winning Singer, songwriter and actor, Brian Temba on his latest songs and on his future projects.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Resident Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on the effects of "Cell phone addiction” to a relationship and on how to go about initiating a conversation of feeling side-lined due to a partner's cell phone addiction.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on the relationship between depression & suicide, and how to deal with depression & suicidal thoughts this after Soapie star Ceagan Arendse after committing suicide following a long battle with depression.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Eduard Coetzee, now Sharks Rugby CEO was once a very good prop who played Super Rugby for the Sharks, for South Africa ‘A’ and spent eight years playing in France for Biarritz. Eduard hailed as a champion for SA Rugby transformation, holds a Master’s degree in Inclusive Innovation from the University of Cape Town and a Phd focused in Inclusive Business Model Innovation from University of KwaZulu-Natal, have recently in the news for brokering the partnership between The Sharks and Roc Nation Sports International and also signing Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Movie Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews ‘The Little Things’ starring Denzel Washington and Jared Leto, is a story of Deke (Denzel Washington), a burnt-out Kern County, CA deputy sheriff teams up with Baxter (Rami Malek), a crack LASD detective, to nab a serial killer. Deke's nose for the "little things" proves eerily accurate, but his willingness to circumvent the rules embroils Baxter in a soul-shattering dilemma. Meanwhile, Deke must wrestle with a dark secret from his past.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Arjun Amar, Associate Professor at Percy FitzPatrick Institute of African Ornithology, UCT on the effects of Wind turbines to some birds of prey and on solutions on how to curb the fatalities of these birds of prey.
Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on the benefits of Spouses approaching their financial planning jointly and on how to planning an Equitable provisions between spouses.LISTEN TO PODCAST
SADAG Operations Director, Cassey Chambers on what to make of World NGO Day, and on NPOwer, a first-of-its kind mental health support programme and 24-hour toll-free helpline for non-profit organisations (NPOs), was launched by Tshikululu Social Investments and the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG). provides psychological first aid to leaders, staff and volunteers of NPOs, many of whom are experiencing strain and burnout caused by the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Freshwater biologist at Freshwater Research Centre, Dr Jeremy Shelton on what to make of WWF‘s World's Forgotten Fish (freshwater fish) report which found that a third of freshwater fish species are threatened by extinction and, 18, out of 80 species declared extinct, died out last year, according to a startling report on the state of the World’s Forgotten Fishes by 16 conservation organisations.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Psychic-Medium, Taz Singh on the latest episode of her psychic readings as she helps listeners to navigate through the challenges of life with her psychic readings on relationship, career, health and connecting to the other side.LISTEN TO PODCAST