NPOwer mental health support line for NGOs and NPO’s.

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Always wanted to own a piece of a wine farm? Here's how to make it a reality Hemelzicht Vineyards, a new investment model that gives the public the opportunity to own a share in a luxury wine estate. 1 March 2021 8:47 PM
The WheelChair Doctor creates wheelchairs that can go up the stairs Founder of The WheelChair Doctor Ernets Majenge explains why he started the business and his future goals. 1 March 2021 5:04 PM
Study finds 40% of e-cigarettes shops located near universities and colleges SAMRC scientist of the alcohol, tobacco and other drugs research unit Dr Catherine Egbe gives details of their research. 1 March 2021 4:04 PM
View all Local
Sufficient prima facie evidence of misconduct against Mkhwebane, panel finds The independent panel headed by retired Judge Bess Nkabinde recommended that a committee of the National Assembly investigates or... 1 March 2021 3:15 PM
ConCourt to hear state capture contempt application against Zuma on 25 March The former president failed to show up at the commission last month despite summonses and an order from the apex court to do so. 1 March 2021 2:09 PM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 28 February 2021 8:38 PM
View all Politics
No food to be served on domestic airlines, only water Siyathemba Inflight Catering MD Sonette Joubert talks about the newly gazetted ruling saying she is still in shock. 1 March 2021 10:15 PM
SA e-commerce logistics specialist ParcelNinja give up 60% to Imperial Bruce Whitfield chats to Justin Drennan, Co-Founder at Parcel Ninja about the astonishing growth path of the business. 1 March 2021 9:57 PM
Sea Harvest buoyant with 17% annual profit hike despite choppy economic seas Despite lockdowns and the global pandemic the fish supplier stayed afloat and was even able to do swimmingly during the past year. 1 March 2021 7:57 PM
View all Business
Luxury living awaits you at Brookfield at Royal Home is where the heart is... Invest in your family’s legacy and call the magnificent Brookfield at Royal home! 1 March 2021 5:01 PM
How to deal with cellphone addiction in a relationship Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane explains the effects of cellphone addiction in relationships and how it can be resolved. 28 February 2021 11:17 AM
[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online. 28 February 2021 8:17 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
View all Sport
'Love Island SA cast doesn't feel South African,' says television critic Thinus Ferreira says they have decided to keep the applications open and they are going to look at the casting from now on. 1 March 2021 2:06 PM
[WATCH] Superyacht worth millions crashes into dock after computer malfunction Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 March 2021 8:37 AM
Actors dressing down for Golden Globes has social media talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 March 2021 8:37 AM
View all Entertainment
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
View all Africa
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
NPOwer mental health support line for NGOs and NPO’s.

NPOwer mental health support line for NGOs and NPO’s.

28 February 2021 7:33 AM

SADAG Operations Director, Cassey Chambers on what to make of World NGO Day, and on NPOwer, a first-of-its kind mental health support programme and 24-hour toll-free helpline for non-profit organisations (NPOs), was launched by Tshikululu Social Investments and the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG). provides psychological first aid to leaders, staff and volunteers of NPOs, many of whom are experiencing strain and burnout caused by the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

Brian Temba on latest single and future projects.

28 February 2021 10:06 AM

Award winning Singer, songwriter and actor, Brian Temba on his latest songs and on his future projects.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to Deal With a Partner Who Won’t Get Off Their Phone.

28 February 2021 9:46 AM

Resident Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on the effects of "Cell phone addiction” to a relationship and on how to go about initiating a conversation of feeling side-lined due to a partner's cell phone addiction.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dealing with depression & suicidal thoughts.

28 February 2021 9:44 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on the relationship between depression & suicide, and how to deal with depression & suicidal thoughts this after Soapie star Ceagan Arendse after committing suicide following a long battle with depression.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profiling: Dr Eduard Coetzee, Sharks Rugby CEO

28 February 2021 9:26 AM

Dr Eduard Coetzee, now Sharks Rugby CEO was once a very good prop who played Super Rugby for the Sharks, for South Africa ‘A’ and spent eight years playing in France for Biarritz. Eduard hailed as a champion for SA Rugby transformation, holds a Master’s degree in Inclusive Innovation from the University of Cape Town and a Phd focused in Inclusive Business Model Innovation from University of KwaZulu-Natal, have recently in the news for brokering the partnership between The Sharks and Roc Nation Sports International and also signing Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Little Things - Denzel Washington and Jared Leto.

28 February 2021 8:15 AM

Movie Critic, Gayle Edmunds  reviews ‘The Little Things’ starring Denzel Washington and Jared Leto, is a story of Deke (Denzel Washington), a burnt-out Kern County, CA deputy sheriff teams up with Baxter (Rami Malek), a crack LASD detective, to nab a serial killer. Deke's nose for the "little things" proves eerily accurate, but his willingness to circumvent the rules embroils Baxter in a soul-shattering dilemma. Meanwhile, Deke must wrestle with a dark secret from his past.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Concerns on Wind turbines being harmful to birds of prey.

28 February 2021 8:14 AM

Dr Arjun Amar, Associate Professor at Percy FitzPatrick Institute of African Ornithology, UCT on the effects of Wind turbines to some birds of prey and on solutions on how to curb the fatalities of these birds of prey. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The benefits of Spouses approaching their financial planning jointly.

28 February 2021 7:57 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on the benefits of Spouses approaching their financial planning jointly and on how to planning an Equitable provisions between spouses.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WWF releases report on the World's Forgotten Fish (freshwater fish).

28 February 2021 7:17 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Freshwater biologist at Freshwater Research Centre, Dr Jeremy Shelton on what to make of WWF‘s World's Forgotten Fish (freshwater fish) report which found that a third of freshwater fish species are threatened by extinction and, 18, out of 80 species declared extinct, died out last year, according to a startling report on the state of the World’s Forgotten Fishes by 16 conservation organisations.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest episode of Psychic Readings

28 February 2021 6:44 AM

Psychic-Medium, Taz Singh on the latest episode of her psychic readings as she helps listeners to navigate through the challenges of life with her psychic readings on relationship, career, health and connecting to the other side.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Still no certainty on when water will be restored in some parts of Joburg

Local

Unsuccessful applicants have a chance to appeal as soon as possible - NSFAS

Local

'SA will have COVID-19 resurgence if people behave like they did in 2020'

Local

EWN Highlights

Pfizer and AZ COVID-19 jabs 'highly effective' in elderly: UK study

1 March 2021 8:53 PM

World won't vanquish virus this year, says WHO

1 March 2021 8:19 PM

Fifa favours billionaire candidate for African football presidency

1 March 2021 8:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA