The need to Innovate our intelligence infrastructure.

Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Joburg Water gives reasons why some areas don’t have water Places which were affected include Auckland Park, Coronationville, Clairmont, and Sophiatown. 7 March 2021 7:54 AM
1,227 COVID-19 infections and 81 fatalities recorded The Health Department says the fatalities have brought the death toll to 50, 647 since the beginning of the pandemic. 7 March 2021 6:22 AM
Health Dept suspends contracts given to Zweli Mkhize’s associates The company used Mkhize's long-serving personal assistant Tahera Mather, as well as another close associate, Naadhira Mitha, as pa... 6 March 2021 10:53 AM
View all Local
Parli refutes claims of retrenchments, says it has offered voluntary packages Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said appropriate measures would be put in place to ensure retrenchments were avoided. 7 March 2021 7:33 AM
Govt 'admits' private sector could buy vaccines, but it's not that simple Currently, vaccine manufacturers won't sell to businesses responds Profmed CEO Craig Comrie after Afriforum legal challenge. 3 March 2021 6:49 PM
Gauteng government rejects implementation of e-tolls - Jacob Mamabolo The Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport says the province has made a compelling argument to government to scrap the tolls. 3 March 2021 7:50 AM
View all Politics
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
FirstRand declares dividend after rebound 'exceeds group's expectations' 'We've seen a strong turnaround pretty much across the board in our portfolio' - FirstRand CEO Allan Pullinger on The Money Show. 4 March 2021 7:11 PM
View all Business
Does Sunshine Food Co. serve the greatest veggie burger in South Africa? Owner Elisha Madzivadondo explains why his burgers are considered the best not only in Cape Town but in South Africa. 7 March 2021 8:27 AM
Understanding the relation between food and obesity Discovery Vitality head dietician Terry Harris explains how food and exercise play a role in a person body. #WorldObesityDay 4 March 2021 3:32 PM
Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise. 3 March 2021 8:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. 5 March 2021 11:29 AM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
View all Sport
I've failed, learned and grown from being desperate for solutions - Dineo Ranaka Businesswoman, presenter and entertainer is unmoved by external turbulence ... she is the Floyd Mayweather of her spirituality. 6 March 2021 9:47 AM
[WATCH] First responders help man hanging from 3rd floor after he was locked out Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 March 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Delivery guy destroys new fridge before delivering it Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 March 2021 8:13 AM
View all Entertainment
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series. 3 March 2021 1:17 PM
Lalla Hirayama shares sunshine stories about Japan and South Africa “Sharing The Sun” YouTube web series hosted by Lalla Hirayama shines the light on this bond between South African and Japan. 2 March 2021 9:15 AM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
The need to Innovate our intelligence infrastructure.

The need to Innovate our intelligence infrastructure.

6 March 2021 9:47 AM

Director of the African Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis (ACSIP), David Africa on what to make of South Africa’s intelligence infrastructure, how compatible are we to the rest of the world and where to begin innovating our Intelligence sector.  


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

Money and relationship.

7 March 2021 9:56 AM

Resident Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane to discuss the topic of money and relationships, and on the idea of demanding a gift back when things go wrong in a relationship. This after social media videos of blessers seizing some of the gifts they’ve purchased for their girlfriends due to things going wrong in the relationship, one of the blessers went as far as bulldozing a house to the ground and another repossessing a BMW alleging that the girlfriends have cheated.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profiling: Black hair care product founder, Jabu Stone

7 March 2021 9:28 AM

On a story of the Hair-care product pioneer & founder, Jabu Stone. This Ginsberg-born natural hair products pioneer Jabu Stone first knocked on bank managers doors over 20 years ago and asked them to finance his dreadlock hair business dream, they just laughed at him. Jabu Stone has now expanded its impact on the South African hair industry by developing a mobile phone application designed specifically for hair salon entrepreneurs.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Acrobranch Adventure Parks promotions.

7 March 2021 8:51 AM

Marketing manager of Acrobranch Adventure Parks, Rule Bodenstein to review today’s Heritage Gem which is for all the little aspiring Indiana Jones or Lara Croft, The Acrobranch Adventure Park which is a must-visit outdoor activity venue in Melrose, Centurion and in Linksfield whichs offers thrill-seeking children (and adults) the perfect escapade.
Acrobranch Adventure Parks also running a promotion, mention “702 Special”:  Promo code: Acro702 offering a 20%discount off courses to all listeners at any of their 9 parks nationwide.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Considerations for a Perfect Retirement Plan.

7 March 2021 8:40 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on the need to start plotting out a retirement plan as early as possible and on some of things to consider for a “perfect retirement plan”.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Film reviews: Coming to America 2.

7 March 2021 8:26 AM

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews Coming to America 2, a story of the African monarch Akeem learns he has a long-lost son in the United States and must return to America to meet this unexpected heir and build a relationship with his son.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Microgreen farmer serving the Greatest Veggie Burger in SA.

7 March 2021 7:59 AM

Sunshine Food Co.’s founder and Microgreen farmer, Elisha Madzivadondo on his story of how he fled the economic collapse of his home country in Zimbabwe to create a new life in agriculture in SA, it took him 2 decades of hardship for Elisha’s dream to come true, but today the Microgreen farmer and restaurateur has been hailed for having the Greatest Veggie Burger in Cape Town, some say even in the world.     

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Doctors Without Borders: No Way Out - Syria, 10 years of war.

7 March 2021 7:49 AM

Borrie La Grange, Spokesperson of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Southern Africa to profile the work of Doctors Without Borders and to find out more on their Multimedia Documentary: No Way Out - Syria, 10 years of war.
For more details on how to support the organisation: www.MSF.org.za/donate

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dolphins and Marine tourism in Mozambique.

7 March 2021 7:12 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Founder & Citizen Scientist at Dolphin Encountours Research Center, Angie Gullan, on the world of Dolphins and explores the work at the Dolphin Encountours Research Center in Mozambique. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest episode of Psychic Readings

7 March 2021 7:10 AM

Psychic-Medium, Taz Singh on the latest episode of her psychic readings as she helps listeners to navigate through the challenges of life with her psychic readings on relationship, career, health and connecting to the other side.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World book day, helping our kids to better their reading.

6 March 2021 10:10 AM

Lizelle Langford, PR & Fundraising manager for Read Educational Trust on their call for reading to celebrated on 5 March and on the work of The Read Institute and the Read Educational Trust.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Does Sunshine Food Co. serve the greatest veggie burger in South Africa?

Lifestyle

Parli refutes claims of retrenchments, says it has offered voluntary packages

Politics

1,227 COVID-19 infections and 81 fatalities recorded

Local

EWN Highlights

China exports spike to highest in decades after COVID-19 hit

7 March 2021 9:13 AM

CT residents warned to beware of criminals posing as electricity officials

7 March 2021 8:15 AM

Joburg Water gives reasons why some areas don’t have water

7 March 2021 7:54 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA