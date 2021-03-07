Dolphins and Marine tourism in Mozambique.

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Founder & Citizen Scientist at Dolphin Encountours Research Center, Angie Gullan, on the world of Dolphins and explores the work at the Dolphin Encountours Research Center in Mozambique.
Resident Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane to discuss the topic of money and relationships, and on the idea of demanding a gift back when things go wrong in a relationship. This after social media videos of blessers seizing some of the gifts they've purchased for their girlfriends due to things going wrong in the relationship, one of the blessers went as far as bulldozing a house to the ground and another repossessing a BMW alleging that the girlfriends have cheated.
On a story of the Hair-care product pioneer & founder, Jabu Stone. This Ginsberg-born natural hair products pioneer Jabu Stone first knocked on bank managers doors over 20 years ago and asked them to finance his dreadlock hair business dream, they just laughed at him. Jabu Stone has now expanded its impact on the South African hair industry by developing a mobile phone application designed specifically for hair salon entrepreneurs.
Marketing manager of Acrobranch Adventure Parks, Rule Bodenstein to review today’s Heritage Gem which is for all the little aspiring Indiana Jones or Lara Croft, The Acrobranch Adventure Park which is a must-visit outdoor activity venue in Melrose, Centurion and in Linksfield whichs offers thrill-seeking children (and adults) the perfect escapade.
Acrobranch Adventure Parks also running a promotion, mention “702 Special”: Promo code: Acro702 offering a 20%discount off courses to all listeners at any of their 9 parks nationwide.
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on the need to start plotting out a retirement plan as early as possible and on some of things to consider for a "perfect retirement plan".
Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews Coming to America 2, a story of the African monarch Akeem learns he has a long-lost son in the United States and must return to America to meet this unexpected heir and build a relationship with his son.
Sunshine Food Co.'s founder and Microgreen farmer, Elisha Madzivadondo on his story of how he fled the economic collapse of his home country in Zimbabwe to create a new life in agriculture in SA, it took him 2 decades of hardship for Elisha's dream to come true, but today the Microgreen farmer and restaurateur has been hailed for having the Greatest Veggie Burger in Cape Town, some say even in the world.
Borrie La Grange, Spokesperson of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Southern Africa to profile the work of Doctors Without Borders and to find out more on their Multimedia Documentary: No Way Out - Syria, 10 years of war.
For more details on how to support the organisation: www.MSF.org.za/donate
Psychic-Medium, Taz Singh on the latest episode of her psychic readings as she helps listeners to navigate through the challenges of life with her psychic readings on relationship, career, health and connecting to the other side.
Lizelle Langford, PR & Fundraising manager for Read Educational Trust on their call for reading to celebrated on 5 March and on the work of The Read Institute and the Read Educational Trust.