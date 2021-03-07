Money and relationship.

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:05
UIF extends relief payments
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Allan Ravagaloo, director: Provincial Support, UIF
Today at 10:08
BBC Outlook - Myanmar
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rich Preston
Today at 10:33
Business Insider with Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 10:35
The 'Wounded'
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Supra Mahumapelo
Bongani Bongo
Today at 10:45
Pick n’ Pay Celebrates Raymond Ackermans 90th birthday with throwback recycled bags.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Ackerman
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse - retirement plans
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:05
Family Matters- Dealing with Change
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Wilma Calvert - Counselor from the Family Life Centre
Today at 11:16
International Women's Day
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Yogaveli Nambiar
Today at 11:32
Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather - NFT Tokens
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather
Today at 11:45
Taste Test Mondays Woodies Burgers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Munir Haywood
Today at 12:15
Ace tells ANC MP's to vote against PP impeachment
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Natasha Mazzone
Today at 12:23
IPID investigates lock down brutality
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daneel Knoetze
Today at 12:40
EWN feature: Revitalizing Belville CBD
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Today at 12:52
Legal Talk:
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 18:08
Peter Matlare
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sbusiso Nxumalo
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
Other People’s Money - Mbhazima Shilowa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Premier of Gauteng, Trade Unionist and Leader of COPE
Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
Money and relationship.

Money and relationship.

7 March 2021 9:56 AM

Resident Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane to discuss the topic of money and relationships, and on the idea of demanding a gift back when things go wrong in a relationship. This after social media videos of blessers seizing some of the gifts they’ve purchased for their girlfriends due to things going wrong in the relationship, one of the blessers went as far as bulldozing a house to the ground and another repossessing a BMW alleging that the girlfriends have cheated.  


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

NTSIKA from THE SOIL on what music means to him.

7 March 2021 10:09 AM

Musician, Ntsika Ngxanga from The Soil, on the role his ancestors play in formulating music, shares a very deep and spiritual bond with music and on his upcoming projects. 
Ntsika started dreaming about songs from a tender age of 6 years old and his recent dreams have gifted the world with this timeless, era deﬁning and cross generational album. “I WRITE WHAT I DREAM” is a personal body of work that vividly paints a picture of just how much of a gifted musical genius

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profiling: Black hair care product founder, Jabu Stone

7 March 2021 9:28 AM

On a story of the Hair-care product pioneer & founder, Jabu Stone. This Ginsberg-born natural hair products pioneer Jabu Stone first knocked on bank managers doors over 20 years ago and asked them to finance his dreadlock hair business dream, they just laughed at him. Jabu Stone has now expanded its impact on the South African hair industry by developing a mobile phone application designed specifically for hair salon entrepreneurs.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Acrobranch Adventure Parks promotions.

7 March 2021 8:51 AM

Marketing manager of Acrobranch Adventure Parks, Rule Bodenstein to review today’s Heritage Gem which is for all the little aspiring Indiana Jones or Lara Croft, The Acrobranch Adventure Park which is a must-visit outdoor activity venue in Melrose, Centurion and in Linksfield whichs offers thrill-seeking children (and adults) the perfect escapade.
Acrobranch Adventure Parks also running a promotion, mention “702 Special”:  Promo code: Acro702 offering a 20%discount off courses to all listeners at any of their 9 parks nationwide.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Considerations for a Perfect Retirement Plan.

7 March 2021 8:40 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on the need to start plotting out a retirement plan as early as possible and on some of things to consider for a “perfect retirement plan”.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Film reviews: Coming to America 2.

7 March 2021 8:26 AM

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews Coming to America 2, a story of the African monarch Akeem learns he has a long-lost son in the United States and must return to America to meet this unexpected heir and build a relationship with his son.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Microgreen farmer serving the Greatest Veggie Burger in SA.

7 March 2021 7:59 AM

Sunshine Food Co.’s founder and Microgreen farmer, Elisha Madzivadondo on his story of how he fled the economic collapse of his home country in Zimbabwe to create a new life in agriculture in SA, it took him 2 decades of hardship for Elisha’s dream to come true, but today the Microgreen farmer and restaurateur has been hailed for having the Greatest Veggie Burger in Cape Town, some say even in the world.     

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Doctors Without Borders: No Way Out - Syria, 10 years of war.

7 March 2021 7:49 AM

Borrie La Grange, Spokesperson of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Southern Africa to profile the work of Doctors Without Borders and to find out more on their Multimedia Documentary: No Way Out - Syria, 10 years of war.
For more details on how to support the organisation: www.MSF.org.za/donate

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dolphins and Marine tourism in Mozambique.

7 March 2021 7:12 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Founder & Citizen Scientist at Dolphin Encountours Research Center, Angie Gullan, on the world of Dolphins and explores the work at the Dolphin Encountours Research Center in Mozambique. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest episode of Psychic Readings

7 March 2021 7:10 AM

Psychic-Medium, Taz Singh on the latest episode of her psychic readings as she helps listeners to navigate through the challenges of life with her psychic readings on relationship, career, health and connecting to the other side.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

