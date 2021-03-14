Film review: Chaos Walking

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds on reviews ‘Chaos Walking’ a 2021 American dystopian action film directed by Doug Liman from a screenplay by Patrick Ness and Christopher Ford. It is based on the sci-fi trilogy Chaos Walking, adapting its first book, 2008's The Knife of Never Letting Go by Ness.
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane for more on why do kids act out, on how to help them speak out instead of acting out and on how this behaviour translates to adulthood.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Philani Potwana is the person to thank for giving people the ability to withdraw money from their bank accounts without using their bank cards. The cashless withdrawal system led to FNB being named the most innovative bank in the world in 2012. Philani is now FNB’s youngest chief executive and is said to be a man who leads with humility and a massive Formula 1 fan.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mandlenkosi Nkosi of Man Recycling and Christopher Smith, director of Palletplast on what it means to part of the winners of the 2021 PETCO awards, which recognises recycling champions who are doing great work in the recycling of plastic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse takes a look at shrunken incomes and the danger of unsecured lending and on some of the hard financial decisions consumers has to make this time.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Ralph De Nobrega, General Manager, Hope Again Recovery Centre for more on the work of the Hope Again Recovery Centre, a Non-Profit Organisation centre located just outside Potchefstroom which helps the community in tackling the battle against alcohol and substance abuse, on how on the effects that alcohol and substance abuse has on our country and on how they are playing their part to assist those broken individuals and re-integrate them back into society.LISTEN TO PODCAST
CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Senior Scientist at Senior Scientist at Oceanographic Research institute, Dr Bruce Mann on what to make of the Rare fish wash up along Eastern Cape beaches and the role that the plummet of sea temperatures has to this effect.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Psychic-Medium, Taz Singh on the latest episode of her psychic readings as she helps listeners to navigate through the challenges of life with her psychic readings on relationship, career, health and connecting to the other side.LISTEN TO PODCAST
This morning Refiloe speaks to Activist and community organiser Mme Joyce Piliso-Seroke who fought overseas and at home in the struggle against apartheid, eventually joining the Commission for Gender Equality in 1999 about her memoir ‘Jwara! Induna’s Daughter’ a memoir on her political career, her journey as a feminist and fighting for women’s rights.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za, Janice Anderssen on looks at jobs you can do now when the temperature is starting to cool down.LISTEN TO PODCAST