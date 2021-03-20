The Fugard theatre close down as artists protest against Nathi Mthethwa & the NAC

Streaming issues? Report here
Soundtracks of my Life - generic Soundtracks of my Life - generic
Soundtracks of My Life
13:30 - 14:30
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Music with Nonn Botha
See full line-up
Soundtracks of My Life
13:30 - 14:30
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Auditors to probe licensing centres to tackle corruption 'here and now' - MEC Jacob Mamabolo says they have already seen a good example with the commission of inquiry into the root causes of taxi violence. 20 March 2021 1:31 PM
SA records 1,462 infections and 311 people succumb to virus The health Department says the fatalities have pushed the death toll to 52, 035 since the beginning of the pandemic. 20 March 2021 6:44 AM
After 50 years, Martin Ledwaba retires from Jeppe High school The 80-year-old says he will be going to stay at the farm in Ga-Mashashane to enjoy his retirement. 19 March 2021 4:33 PM
View all Local
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
Biovac partners with US company to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine in SA CEO Dr Morena Makhoana gives more insight on the announced and the partnership. 19 March 2021 8:22 AM
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
View all Politics
Brown tells Zondo commission she lives a modest life, not a lavish one She claims while in local government, 29 of the 30 municipalities she worked in received clean audits and she was known as a corru... 19 March 2021 12:38 PM
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
View all Business
Most people eat twice as much recommended dosage of salt - Doctor Practical Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi reflects on the amount of salt that South Africans take. 20 March 2021 7:35 AM
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory. 18 March 2021 6:53 PM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] What happens when a mother stops doing housework and goes on strike? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 March 2021 8:10 AM
[WATCH] Crocodile attacking cheetah while it drinks water goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 March 2021 8:31 AM
Funny hack to stop colleagues from stealing food at work goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 March 2021 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
View all World
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage' Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award. 16 March 2021 8:20 PM
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture... 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
The Fugard theatre close down as artists protest against Nathi Mthethwa & the NAC

The Fugard theatre close down as artists protest against Nathi Mthethwa & the NAC

20 March 2021 9:45 AM

Opera singer Sibongile Mngoma & Founder and President of Im4theArts, Sibongile Mngoma on her ongoing protest at the offices of the National Arts Council (NAC) demanding answers about the presidential employment stimulus programme (Pesp), seeking answers on the management of the R300m Pesp. The news comes as the Fugard Theatre in Cape Town announced on Tuesday that it would close permanently with immediate effect.


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

Anna Trapido

20 March 2021 10:18 AM

Food Critic , Anna Trapido

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book Review: Human rights related books

20 March 2021 10:16 AM

Griffin Shea, Owner of Bridge Books store an independent book store and coffee shop situated in the Joburg CBD and Maboneng Precinct, shares some books to read this Human Rights day. Griffin reviews Mark Gevisser's The Pink Line and Misery Merchants by Ruth Hopkins, about abuses in the private prison system

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Use Vinegar Not Bleach To Kill Mould.

20 March 2021 9:55 AM

Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za, Janice Anderssen on some DIY tips on dealing with mould at home in light of all the rain and humidity you thought it best to discuss on using household white spirit vinegar to kill off mould and mould spores to prevent re-occurrence.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are social grants effective in alleviating poverty? & how SA can improve its system.

20 March 2021 9:44 AM

Research Chair in Welfare and Social Development at the Centre for Social Development in Africa (CSDA) at UJ, Prof Leila Patel on whether social grants effective in alleviating poverty and how to improved SA’s Social grant system, in light of cabinet support of the introduction of a basic income grant to replace the Covid-19 social relief of distress grant when this expires at end-April.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rosebank Art & Craft Market launches a brand new African Lane campaign.

20 March 2021 9:17 AM

Manager of Rosebank Arts & Craft Market, Jackson Moyo on what to expect from the African Lane brings the Rosebank Art & Craft Market into the Rosebank Mall from Fridays to Sundays, which was launched on Friday 12 March and is running for eight weeks, located on level 2 in the CNA, Lacoste, and Le Creuset walkways. The market will feature 57 of the 114 traders per week.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa has the most dangerous roads in the world.

20 March 2021 8:23 AM

Resident Car Enthusiast, Warren Tucker on what to make of the new study by UK based company Zutobi which concluded that South Africa’s roads are the most dangerous in the world, that’s according to new research, after factoring in criteria such as the number of road deaths as well as maximum speed limits and the number of people who wear a seatbelt, to calculate a score out of 10.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Salt intake and the health implications.

20 March 2021 7:16 AM

CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati on the health implications of too much Salt intake and on what to make of World Salt Awareness Week marked on 8th to 14th of March.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

2021 CrossFit Open Games competition.

20 March 2021 7:12 AM

Founder of CrossFit Cyprium, Eduan Viljoen on what expect at the 2021 CrossFit Open Games competition which will see athletes from all fitness levels compete for the highest scores in the world at the CrossFit Cyprium in Randburg. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Interesting facts about the Grammy’s 2021.

14 March 2021 10:18 AM

Doctor of Music & Director of Culture at Southdowns College in Centurion, Dr Sheldon Leal on some interesting facts about the 2021 Grammy awards, on his former student, Anatii’s connections with Beyoncé’s popular song Brown Skin Girl and on whether Billie Eilish will break the Grammy’s curse.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

After 50 years, Martin Ledwaba retires from Jeppe High school

Local

SA records 1,462 infections and 311 people succumb to virus

Local

Most people eat twice as much recommended dosage of salt - Doctor

Lifestyle

Auditors to probe licensing centres to tackle corruption 'here and now' - MEC

Local

EWN Highlights

NW woman who allegedly killed and buried her newborn baby abandons bail

20 March 2021 1:15 PM

Record rains, flooding prompt evacuations in Australia

20 March 2021 11:45 AM

More than 60k additional doses of J&J vaccine land in SA

20 March 2021 11:32 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA