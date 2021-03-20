Use Vinegar Not Bleach To Kill Mould.

Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za, Janice Anderssen on some DIY tips on dealing with mould at home in light of all the rain and humidity you thought it best to discuss on using household white spirit vinegar to kill off mould and mould spores to prevent re-occurrence.
Food Critic , Anna TrapidoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Griffin Shea, Owner of Bridge Books store an independent book store and coffee shop situated in the Joburg CBD and Maboneng Precinct, shares some books to read this Human Rights day. Griffin reviews Mark Gevisser's The Pink Line and Misery Merchants by Ruth Hopkins, about abuses in the private prison systemLISTEN TO PODCAST
Opera singer Sibongile Mngoma & Founder and President of Im4theArts, Sibongile Mngoma on her ongoing protest at the offices of the National Arts Council (NAC) demanding answers about the presidential employment stimulus programme (Pesp), seeking answers on the management of the R300m Pesp. The news comes as the Fugard Theatre in Cape Town announced on Tuesday that it would close permanently with immediate effect.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Research Chair in Welfare and Social Development at the Centre for Social Development in Africa (CSDA) at UJ, Prof Leila Patel on whether social grants effective in alleviating poverty and how to improved SA’s Social grant system, in light of cabinet support of the introduction of a basic income grant to replace the Covid-19 social relief of distress grant when this expires at end-April.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Manager of Rosebank Arts & Craft Market, Jackson Moyo on what to expect from the African Lane brings the Rosebank Art & Craft Market into the Rosebank Mall from Fridays to Sundays, which was launched on Friday 12 March and is running for eight weeks, located on level 2 in the CNA, Lacoste, and Le Creuset walkways. The market will feature 57 of the 114 traders per week.
Resident Car Enthusiast, Warren Tucker on what to make of the new study by UK based company Zutobi which concluded that South Africa’s roads are the most dangerous in the world, that’s according to new research, after factoring in criteria such as the number of road deaths as well as maximum speed limits and the number of people who wear a seatbelt, to calculate a score out of 10.LISTEN TO PODCAST
CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati on the health implications of too much Salt intake and on what to make of World Salt Awareness Week marked on 8th to 14th of March.
Founder of CrossFit Cyprium, Eduan Viljoen on what expect at the 2021 CrossFit Open Games competition which will see athletes from all fitness levels compete for the highest scores in the world at the CrossFit Cyprium in Randburg.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Doctor of Music & Director of Culture at Southdowns College in Centurion, Dr Sheldon Leal on some interesting facts about the 2021 Grammy awards, on his former student, Anatii’s connections with Beyoncé’s popular song Brown Skin Girl and on whether Billie Eilish will break the Grammy’s curse.LISTEN TO PODCAST