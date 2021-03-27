Lessons on the importance of exercise & wellness during the pandemic.

Professor in Exercise Science and Sports Medicine at UCT, Prof Vicki Lambert on the need for a multi-faceted national plan for physical activity to underpin the country’s health development and on some of the lesson learnt from in the past 12 months on the importance exercise in countering chronic illnesses.
CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati on the current challenges with TB control and the impact of Covid-19 on TB control activities, in light of 24 March having been World TB Day, with this year’s theme was “the clock is ticking”.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nomfundo Xaluva, Award Winning Jazz Musician and Lecturer in Jazz Vocal Studies on what to expect from tomorrow’s #JazzDay10 dialogue event which she’ll be moderating alongside a panellist including Gloria Bosman, Tutu Puoane and Msaki as part of the panellist members.
In building up to the 2021 edition of International Jazz Day, the SPIN Foundation will host its inaugural dialogue series, the first of which will examine the role of Performing Arts as a tool for social agency in the fight for human dignity. With a panel of strong, influential women artists, the key objective is to centralize the contribution black women have made in conscientizing society of the urgent necessity to rally behind human rights advocacy. This first instalment hopes to stimulate new ways of thinking about the role of Art as a conduit for human rights awareness.
Section 27 Communications manager, Boitumelo Masipa on SECTION27 and the Centre for Child Law’s joined statement with concerns of the recurring disregard of children’s rights. The 2 institutions says that repeated incidents of adults and the State failing to uphold their duty as caregivers to protect the rights of children is of grave concern.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews film The Mauritanian, a 2021 legal drama film directed by Kevin Macdonald from a screenplay written by M.B. Traven, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on how to go about dealing with difficult In-laws, on how to avoid circumstances which otherwise would’ve caused a rift and on a partner’s role in protecting/defending your spouse from your own family.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Caro Tapson, Founder of Seedling Stokvel on what to expect from the The Autumn Garden Pop Up in Linden taking place on March 26 and 27 at The Little Deli at 47 4th Ave Linden.
The Autumn Garden Pop Up is an event brought to you by Seedling Stokvel, the online gardening platform, to celebrate autumn gardening, seasonal foods and local, handmade products from talented food makers and artists. They start on Friday with a gardening demo to teach aspiring and experienced gardeners about what they should be doing in the autumn vegetable gardens.
Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on the true cost of emigrating In light of Data from various sources suggests that around 23,000 South African tax residents emigrate each year in search of greener pastures, Paul highlights the positives on why leaving SA might not be such a great idea.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Executive director of Youth Bridge Trust, Seth Mulli looking back on the outcomes of The Youth Bridge Trust’s inaugural African Youth Economic Forum a continental wide platform in partnership with the African Union, bringing together youth leaders from more than 30 African countries with the goal of ensuring proactive youth contributions towards the creating a better future for Sustainable Development and on the work that The Youth Bridge Trust does in Helping youth serving entrepreneurs getting access to funding.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Water specialist and Associate Director at Royal Haskoning DHV for Smart Water, Bongani Dladla with tomorrow being World Water Day, Bongani interrogates why and how tech can help heal SA’s aging water systems.