Lessons on the importance of exercise & wellness during the pandemic.

Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
comment
info
comment
info
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
South Africa records 1,516 new Covid-19 cases The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 231,002 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 27 March 2021 6:50 AM
'Universities withhold qualifications to make students pay their debt' Universities South Africa CEO Professor Ahmed Bawa explains why universities withhold qualifications from students. 26 March 2021 5:25 PM
Why millions of Johnson & Johnson vaccines may be delayed News24 Kyle investigative journalist Cowan sheds light on why the vaccine may be delayed. 26 March 2021 4:37 PM
'Zuma is basically saying he hired judges and they have gone rogue' Advocate Modidima Mannya says the statement is disturbing as it doesn't come from an ordinary person but a former head of state. 26 March 2021 1:04 PM
1 year of lockdown: Private sector, govt must repair economic scarring together Economist Isaah Mhlanga is one of the voices on a special edition of The Money Show marking one year of the Covid-19 lockdown. 25 March 2021 7:16 PM
Zuma’s falsehoods and attacks on court shouldn’t go on unpunished, ConCourt told Judgement has been reserved in the state capture commission’s contempt of court application against former President Jacob Zuma. 25 March 2021 2:15 PM
Corruption case against 18 suspects in VBS bank heist postponed to August The National Prosecuting Authority’s request that the matter be transferred to the Pretoria High Court for a pre-trial conference... 26 March 2021 11:56 AM
DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice. 25 March 2021 8:28 PM
Kganyago announces repo rate unchanged at 3.5% South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced that the interest rates will remain as they are, which means the na... 25 March 2021 3:41 PM
[LISTEN] Competing for a partner's love with your children Midwife and psychologist Victoria Black and relationships coach Tracy Ziman-Jacobs shed more on this subject. 26 March 2021 12:07 PM
Sandile Zungu: On a mission to deepen black participation in the economy A foundation has been established to help with awareness around cancer and education in honour of his late wife Zodwa. 25 March 2021 12:25 PM
You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn Temple 24 March 2021 8:15 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
[WATCH] Benchpress exercise going horribly wrong for body builder goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 March 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Teacher's enthusiastic remote field trip to zoo has social media talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 March 2021 8:13 AM
Tiisetsa is a song of encouragement to myself, it has universal message - Khotso The Lesotho-born artist says Tsepo Tshola mentored him and he works with Lebo M on a lot of projects, mainly behind the scenes. 25 March 2021 9:29 AM
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned. 26 March 2021 11:19 AM
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour' "SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi. 25 March 2021 11:33 AM
OPINION: COVID-19 turned our lives upside down but apart, together we'll triumph Over the past 12 months South Africans have undergone major behavioural changes in their homes, workplace and public spaces. 23 March 2021 5:58 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Lessons on the importance of exercise & wellness during the pandemic.

Lessons on the importance of exercise & wellness during the pandemic.

27 March 2021 7:42 AM

Professor in Exercise Science and Sports Medicine at UCT, Prof Vicki Lambert on the need for a multi-faceted national plan for physical activity to underpin the country’s health development and on some of the lesson learnt from in the past 12 months on the importance exercise in countering chronic illnesses. 


The impact of Covid-19 on TB control activities

27 March 2021 7:44 AM

CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati on the current challenges with TB control and the impact of Covid-19 on TB control activities, in light of 24 March having been World TB Day, with this year’s theme was “the clock is ticking”.

#JazzDay10 Dialogue series.

21 March 2021 10:05 AM

Nomfundo Xaluva, Award Winning Jazz Musician and Lecturer in Jazz Vocal Studies on what to expect from tomorrow’s #JazzDay10 dialogue event which she’ll be moderating alongside a panellist including Gloria Bosman, Tutu Puoane and Msaki as part of the panellist members.

In building up to the 2021 edition of International Jazz Day, the SPIN Foundation will host its inaugural dialogue series, the first of which will examine the role of Performing Arts as a tool for social agency in the fight for human dignity. With a panel of strong, influential women artists, the key objective is to centralize the contribution black women have made in conscientizing society of the urgent necessity to rally behind human rights advocacy. This first instalment hopes to stimulate new ways of thinking about the role of Art as a conduit for human rights awareness.

Human Rights Day: Children’s rights

21 March 2021 9:49 AM

Section 27 Communications manager, Boitumelo Masipa on SECTION27 and the Centre for Child Law’s joined statement with concerns of the recurring disregard of children’s rights. The 2 institutions says that repeated incidents of adults and the State failing to uphold their duty as caregivers to protect the rights of children is of grave concern.

Film review: The Mauritanian.

21 March 2021 9:46 AM

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews film The Mauritanian, a 2021 legal drama film directed by Kevin Macdonald from a screenplay written by M.B. Traven, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani.

Dealing with difficult In-laws.

21 March 2021 9:20 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on how to go about dealing with difficult In-laws, on how to avoid circumstances which otherwise would’ve caused a rift and on a partner’s role in protecting/defending your spouse from your own family. 

The Autumn Garden Pop Up in Linden.

21 March 2021 8:09 AM

Caro Tapson, Founder of Seedling Stokvel on what to expect from the The Autumn Garden Pop Up in Linden taking place on March 26 and 27 at The Little Deli at 47 4th Ave Linden.  
The Autumn Garden Pop Up is an event brought to you by Seedling Stokvel, the online gardening platform, to celebrate autumn gardening, seasonal foods and local, handmade products from talented food makers and artists. They start on Friday with a gardening demo to teach aspiring and experienced gardeners about what they should be doing in the autumn vegetable gardens.

#ImStaying & the cost of emigrating.

21 March 2021 7:58 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on the true cost of emigrating In light of Data from various sources suggests that around 23,000 South African tax residents emigrate each year in search of greener pastures, Paul highlights the positives on why leaving SA might not be such a great idea. 

The Youth Bridge Trust.

21 March 2021 7:45 AM

Executive director of Youth Bridge Trust, Seth Mulli looking back on the outcomes of The Youth Bridge Trust’s inaugural African Youth Economic Forum a continental wide platform in partnership with the African Union, bringing together youth leaders from more than 30 African countries with the goal of ensuring proactive youth contributions towards the creating a better future for Sustainable Development and on the work that The Youth Bridge Trust does in Helping youth serving entrepreneurs getting access to funding. 

World Water Day - How tech can help heal SA’s aging water systems

21 March 2021 7:29 AM

Water specialist and Associate Director at Royal Haskoning DHV for Smart Water, Bongani Dladla with tomorrow being World Water Day, Bongani interrogates why and how tech can help heal SA’s aging water systems. 

 

Why millions of Johnson & Johnson vaccines may be delayed

Local

'Zuma is basically saying he hired judges and they have gone rogue'

Politics

[WATCH] A look at government communications a year into lockdown

Local

'Blind' France bears responsibility in Rwanda genocide, report says

26 March 2021 8:49 PM

WHO urges countries to donate 10m vaccine doses 'immediately'

26 March 2021 8:11 PM

Sapu backs murder accused cops in Ntumba case, says they were doing their jobs

26 March 2021 7:18 PM

