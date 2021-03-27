The impact of Covid-19 on TB control activities

Nomfundo Xaluva, Award Winning Jazz Musician and Lecturer in Jazz Vocal Studies on what to expect from tomorrow’s #JazzDay10 dialogue event which she’ll be moderating alongside a panellist including Gloria Bosman, Tutu Puoane and Msaki as part of the panellist members.



In building up to the 2021 edition of International Jazz Day, the SPIN Foundation will host its inaugural dialogue series, the first of which will examine the role of Performing Arts as a tool for social agency in the fight for human dignity. With a panel of strong, influential women artists, the key objective is to centralize the contribution black women have made in conscientizing society of the urgent necessity to rally behind human rights advocacy. This first instalment hopes to stimulate new ways of thinking about the role of Art as a conduit for human rights awareness.

arrow_forward