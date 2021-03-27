2021 Fashion Without Borders.

Streaming issues? Report here
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
comment
info
comment
info
search
Latest Local
It is concerning that many people still die from TB - Doctor Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati talks about why TB is still prevalent in most communities. 27 March 2021 8:35 AM
South Africa records 1,516 new Covid-19 cases The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 231,002 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 27 March 2021 6:50 AM
'Universities withhold qualifications to make students pay their debt' Universities South Africa CEO Professor Ahmed Bawa explains why universities withhold qualifications from students. 26 March 2021 5:25 PM
View all Local
'Zuma is basically saying he hired judges and they have gone rogue' Advocate Modidima Mannya says the statement is disturbing as it doesn't come from an ordinary person but a former head of state. 26 March 2021 1:04 PM
1 year of lockdown: Private sector, govt must repair economic scarring together Economist Isaah Mhlanga is one of the voices on a special edition of The Money Show marking one year of the Covid-19 lockdown. 25 March 2021 7:16 PM
Zuma’s falsehoods and attacks on court shouldn’t go on unpunished, ConCourt told Judgement has been reserved in the state capture commission’s contempt of court application against former President Jacob Zuma. 25 March 2021 2:15 PM
View all Politics
Corruption case against 18 suspects in VBS bank heist postponed to August The National Prosecuting Authority’s request that the matter be transferred to the Pretoria High Court for a pre-trial conference... 26 March 2021 11:56 AM
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned. 26 March 2021 11:19 AM
DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice. 25 March 2021 8:28 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Competing for a partner's love with your children Midwife and psychologist Victoria Black and relationships coach Tracy Ziman-Jacobs shed more on this subject. 26 March 2021 12:07 PM
Sandile Zungu: On a mission to deepen black participation in the economy A foundation has been established to help with awareness around cancer and education in honour of his late wife Zodwa. 25 March 2021 12:25 PM
You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn Temple 24 March 2021 8:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Benchpress exercise going horribly wrong for body builder goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 March 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Teacher's enthusiastic remote field trip to zoo has social media talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 March 2021 8:13 AM
Tiisetsa is a song of encouragement to myself, it has universal message - Khotso The Lesotho-born artist says Tsepo Tshola mentored him and he works with Lebo M on a lot of projects, mainly behind the scenes. 25 March 2021 9:29 AM
View all Entertainment
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
View all World
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour' "SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi. 25 March 2021 11:33 AM
OPINION: COVID-19 turned our lives upside down but apart, together we'll triumph Over the past 12 months South Africans have undergone major behavioural changes in their homes, workplace and public spaces. 23 March 2021 5:58 PM
View all Opinion

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
2021 Fashion Without Borders.

2021 Fashion Without Borders.

27 March 2021 9:33 AM

Founder of Fashion without Borders, Serge Kabisoso on what the 2021 instalment of Fashion Without Borders event had to offer.


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

Jamil F Khan on Books that got him through Lockdowns.

27 March 2021 10:11 AM

Jamil F Khan, Columnist, author and critical diversity scholar on some of the books that helped him through the pandemic Lockdowns. Jamil reviews Wit issie ‘n colour nie by Nathan Trantraal and You can’t get lost in Cape Town by Zoë Wicomb.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

3 basic tools for DIY.

27 March 2021 9:55 AM

Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za on 3 Basic tools you need if you want to get into DYI and on what you can do with those tolls. The chosen products are; Drill driver, a Sander and Jigsaw. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How local hip hop are becoming content creators.

27 March 2021 9:51 AM

Sabelo Mkhabela, OkayAfrica & M&G Music journalist on the trend of local hip hop artists catching up to their US compatriots by becoming content creators and creating their own media platforms. Well-known rapper and founding members of Skwatta Camp, Slikour has been ahead of the pack following the creations of his online platforms Slikour On Life. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The NAC on the way forward for artists

27 March 2021 9:35 AM

Tshepo Mashiane, The National Arts Council on the outcomes of the current NAC's board meeting with regards to Arthur Mafokate’s four companies approval for the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme, on how that came about and on the way forward on creating a system which is easier for all artists to apply for funding and on the current board's vision for the arts.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What to expect parenting a child with Down Syndrome.

27 March 2021 9:14 AM

Paediatrician and CEO of Paed-IQ, Dr Iqbal Karbanee on the importance of surround yourself with a good medical team when parenting a child with Down Syndrome, following the 24 March being Down Syndrome which serves to create awareness and understanding about Down Syndrome. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

2 unrelated but delicious and relatively inexpensive African food treats.

27 March 2021 8:25 AM

Chef & Food Anthropologist, Anna Trapido on her review of Food inspired Fashion and on OFADA RICE.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest Motoring News.

27 March 2021 7:46 AM

Motoring Journalist, TV Presenter & Stunt Driver, Ernest Page takes a look at what to make of SA's most powerful bakkie, the Volkswagen Amarok 190kW and the latest performance car release which is the BMW M3 Competition and wrap it with a review of the 2021 Volkswagen Kombi.   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The impact of Covid-19 on TB control activities

27 March 2021 7:44 AM

CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati on the current challenges with TB control and the impact of Covid-19 on TB control activities, in light of 24 March having been World TB Day, with this year’s theme was “the clock is ticking”.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lessons on the importance of exercise & wellness during the pandemic.

27 March 2021 7:42 AM

Professor in Exercise Science and Sports Medicine at UCT, Prof Vicki Lambert on the need for a multi-faceted national plan for physical activity to underpin the country’s health development and on some of the lesson learnt from in the past 12 months on the importance exercise in countering chronic illnesses. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why millions of Johnson & Johnson vaccines may be delayed

Local

'Zuma is basically saying he hired judges and they have gone rogue'

Politics

[WATCH] A look at government communications a year into lockdown

Local

Survey shows most areas in W. Cape still vulnerable to COVID-19

27 March 2021 10:52 AM

Indian cricket icon Tendulkar tests positive for coronavirus

27 March 2021 10:22 AM

Bangladesh deploys border guards after deadly anti-Modi protests

27 March 2021 9:40 AM

