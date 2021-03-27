Jamil F Khan on Books that got him through Lockdowns.

Jamil F Khan, Columnist, author and critical diversity scholar on some of the books that helped him through the pandemic Lockdowns. Jamil reviews Wit issie ‘n colour nie by Nathan Trantraal and You can’t get lost in Cape Town by Zoë Wicomb.
Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za on 3 Basic tools you need if you want to get into DYI and on what you can do with those tolls. The chosen products are; Drill driver, a Sander and Jigsaw.
Sabelo Mkhabela, OkayAfrica & M&G Music journalist on the trend of local hip hop artists catching up to their US compatriots by becoming content creators and creating their own media platforms. Well-known rapper and founding members of Skwatta Camp, Slikour has been ahead of the pack following the creations of his online platforms Slikour On Life.
Tshepo Mashiane, The National Arts Council on the outcomes of the current NAC's board meeting with regards to Arthur Mafokate's four companies approval for the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme, on how that came about and on the way forward on creating a system which is easier for all artists to apply for funding and on the current board's vision for the arts.
Founder of Fashion without Borders, Serge Kabisoso on what the 2021 instalment of Fashion Without Borders event had to offer.
Paediatrician and CEO of Paed-IQ, Dr Iqbal Karbanee on the importance of surround yourself with a good medical team when parenting a child with Down Syndrome, following the 24 March being Down Syndrome which serves to create awareness and understanding about Down Syndrome.
Chef & Food Anthropologist, Anna Trapido on her review of Food inspired Fashion and on OFADA RICE.
Motoring Journalist, TV Presenter & Stunt Driver, Ernest Page takes a look at what to make of SA's most powerful bakkie, the Volkswagen Amarok 190kW and the latest performance car release which is the BMW M3 Competition and wrap it with a review of the 2021 Volkswagen Kombi.
CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati on the current challenges with TB control and the impact of Covid-19 on TB control activities, in light of 24 March having been World TB Day, with this year's theme was "the clock is ticking".
Professor in Exercise Science and Sports Medicine at UCT, Prof Vicki Lambert on the need for a multi-faceted national plan for physical activity to underpin the country's health development and on some of the lesson learnt from in the past 12 months on the importance exercise in countering chronic illnesses.