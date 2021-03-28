Latest episode of Psychic Readings

Robby Mokgalaka, Coal Campaign Manager for Groundwork, Friends of the Earth South Africa and Billy Mnqondo, Founding member at Mfolozi Community Environmental Justice Organisation (MCEJO) on the realities of an environmental activist, this after the It being five months since environmental activist Mama Fikile Ntshangase was gunned down in her home in Somkhele, KwaZulu-Natal, after raising concerns about a coal mine in the area. No arrests have been made. Ntshangase had received threats to her life but carried on with what she perceived to be the only way to protect her community’s health and livelihood.

