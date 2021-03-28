Some of the financial blind spots you might have.

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on the importance of understanding and reflecting on how we spend money and how that could help you work through your own money behaviours and on what to make of the recent Sanlam survey, which found that many (45%) South Africans report spending more money on food since the pandemic’s start, with several reporting an increase in takeaways.
Lyle Anthony speaks on his debut solo single "Love Wins" is the exciting debut solo single which is making waves worldwide and has an incredible increase in streams and playlists on music platforms across the board
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on how to best deal with your Rage and on why is it that some people struggle to control their rage and on the role up bringing play in people feeling enraged when in adulthood.
Sandra Prinsloo, is a South African actress best known internationally for her role as Kate Thompson in the 1980 film The Gods Must Be Crazy. Prinsloo has also appeared in numerous South African television, film, and stage productions.
Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews film "The Father" starring Anthony Hopkins, A story of A man wo refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality.
Robby Mokgalaka, Coal Campaign Manager for Groundwork, Friends of the Earth South Africa and Billy Mnqondo, Founding member at Mfolozi Community Environmental Justice Organisation (MCEJO) on the realities of an environmental activist, this after the It being five months since environmental activist Mama Fikile Ntshangase was gunned down in her home in Somkhele, KwaZulu-Natal, after raising concerns about a coal mine in the area. No arrests have been made. Ntshangase had received threats to her life but carried on with what she perceived to be the only way to protect her community's health and livelihood.
Fundraiser of The EARTH Centre NPC, Julia Morris on how The Earth Centre and on how they bring vital therapies and support to the community.
Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Clarke Scholtz, Co-Author of The ecological roles of insects in southern Africa, takes a look at the important roles that insects play in the functioning of the Earth's ecosystems and the rich insect diversity in Southern Africa
Psychic-Medium, Taz Singh on the latest episode of her psychic readings as she helps listeners to navigate through the challenges of life with her psychic readings on relationship, career, health and connecting to the other side.
Jamil F Khan, Columnist, author and critical diversity scholar on some of the books that helped him through the pandemic Lockdowns. Jamil reviews Wit issie 'n colour nie by Nathan Trantraal and You can't get lost in Cape Town by Zoë Wicomb.