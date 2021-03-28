What to do when feeling enraged.

Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Why financial literacy is crucial Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse talks about the importance of financial literacy and saving for the future. 28 March 2021 8:48 AM
‘Let them try’ – Liquor industry raring to challenge possible Easter booze ban President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to make an announcement soon on what measures will be implemented to curb infections, with m... 28 March 2021 8:42 AM
South Africa records over 1,300 new Covid-19 cases The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 231,605 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 28 March 2021 7:44 AM
View all Local
'Zuma is basically saying he hired judges and they have gone rogue' Advocate Modidima Mannya says the statement is disturbing as it doesn't come from an ordinary person but a former head of state. 26 March 2021 1:04 PM
1 year of lockdown: Private sector, govt must repair economic scarring together Economist Isaah Mhlanga is one of the voices on a special edition of The Money Show marking one year of the Covid-19 lockdown. 25 March 2021 7:16 PM
Zuma’s falsehoods and attacks on court shouldn’t go on unpunished, ConCourt told Judgement has been reserved in the state capture commission’s contempt of court application against former President Jacob Zuma. 25 March 2021 2:15 PM
View all Politics
Corruption case against 18 suspects in VBS bank heist postponed to August The National Prosecuting Authority’s request that the matter be transferred to the Pretoria High Court for a pre-trial conference... 26 March 2021 11:56 AM
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned. 26 March 2021 11:19 AM
DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice. 25 March 2021 8:28 PM
View all Business
NAC COVID funding: R90 mn shortfall, pleas for more money yet artists cry foul The National Arts Council told the sector last month that it had to renege on contracts with about 600 approved applicants for the... 27 March 2021 11:55 AM
[LISTEN] Competing for a partner's love with your children Midwife and psychologist Victoria Black and relationships coach Tracy Ziman-Jacobs shed more on this subject. 26 March 2021 12:07 PM
Sandile Zungu: On a mission to deepen black participation in the economy A foundation has been established to help with awareness around cancer and education in honour of his late wife Zodwa. 25 March 2021 12:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Benchpress exercise going horribly wrong for body builder goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 March 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Teacher's enthusiastic remote field trip to zoo has social media talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 March 2021 8:13 AM
Tiisetsa is a song of encouragement to myself, it has universal message - Khotso The Lesotho-born artist says Tsepo Tshola mentored him and he works with Lebo M on a lot of projects, mainly behind the scenes. 25 March 2021 9:29 AM
View all Entertainment
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
View all World
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned. 26 March 2021 11:19 AM
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour' "SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi. 25 March 2021 11:33 AM
OPINION: COVID-19 turned our lives upside down but apart, together we'll triumph Over the past 12 months South Africans have undergone major behavioural changes in their homes, workplace and public spaces. 23 March 2021 5:58 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
What to do when feeling enraged.

What to do when feeling enraged.

28 March 2021 9:42 AM

 

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on how to best deal with your Rage and on why is it that some people struggle to control their rage and on the role up bringing play in people feeling enraged when in adulthood.  


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

Former member of Coca Cola Popstar group Nne-Vida, Lyle Anthony goes Solo

28 March 2021 10:12 AM

Lyle Anthony speaks on his debut solo single “Love Wins” is the exciting debut solo single which is making waves worldwide and has an incredible increase in streams and playlists on music platforms across the board

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sandra Prinsloo, Actress and Theatre Legend

28 March 2021 9:29 AM

Sandra Prinsloo, is a South African actress best known internationally for her role as Kate Thompson in the 1980 film The Gods Must Be Crazy. Prinsloo has also appeared in numerous South African television, film, and stage productions.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Film Review: The Father.

28 March 2021 9:16 AM

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews film “The Father” starring Anthony Hopkins, A story of A man wo refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The realities of an environmental activist.

28 March 2021 9:01 AM

Robby Mokgalaka, Coal Campaign Manager for Groundwork, Friends of the Earth South Africa and Billy Mnqondo, Founding member at Mfolozi Community Environmental Justice Organisation (MCEJO) on the realities of an environmental activist, this after the It being five months since environmental activist Mama Fikile Ntshangase was gunned down in her home in Somkhele, KwaZulu-Natal, after raising concerns about a coal mine in the area. No arrests have been made. Ntshangase had received threats to her life but carried on with what she perceived to be the only way to protect her community’s health and livelihood.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Some of the financial blind spots you might have.

28 March 2021 8:18 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on the importance of understanding and reflecting on how we spend money and how that could help you work through your own money behaviours and on what to make of the recent Sanlam survey, which found that many (45%) South Africans report spending more money on food since the pandemic’s start, with several reporting an increase in takeaways.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profiling the work of The EARTH Centre NPC.

28 March 2021 8:01 AM

Fundraiser of ‎The EARTH Centre NPC, Julia Morris on how The Earth Centre and on how they bring vital therapies and support to the community.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The role that insects play in the functioning of the Earth’s ecosystems

28 March 2021 7:23 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Clarke Scholtz, Co-Author of The ecological roles of insects in southern Africa, takes a look at the important roles that insects play in the functioning of the Earth’s ecosystems and the rich insect diversity in Southern Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest episode of Psychic Readings

28 March 2021 7:20 AM

Psychic-Medium, Taz Singh on the latest episode of her psychic readings as she helps listeners to navigate through the challenges of life with her psychic readings on relationship, career, health and connecting to the other side.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jamil F Khan on Books that got him through Lockdowns.

27 March 2021 10:11 AM

Jamil F Khan, Columnist, author and critical diversity scholar on some of the books that helped him through the pandemic Lockdowns. Jamil reviews Wit issie ‘n colour nie by Nathan Trantraal and You can’t get lost in Cape Town by Zoë Wicomb.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Zuma is basically saying he hired judges and they have gone rogue'

Politics

Every child with down syndrome is different - Doctor

Local

‘Let them try’ – Liquor industry raring to challenge possible Easter booze ban

Local

Local

EWN Highlights

Restaurant industry optimistic govt won’t impose strict regulations over Easter

28 March 2021 11:02 AM

Tense ANC NEC meeting continues today with focus on integrity commission reports

28 March 2021 10:39 AM

New KZN DA leadership mostly white males, but Rodgers insists it's diverse

28 March 2021 9:01 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA