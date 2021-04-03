Last chance to get Easter Goodies

Food critic and author, Anna Trapido on the shops to visit and type of treats you can purchase before most special treat shops shut down on Sunday and Monday due to Easter holidays.
Chief Executive of National Institute for Humanities and social sciences (NHISS), Prof Sarah Mosoetsa on the type of support the institute provides to author and the book would recommend to listenersLISTEN TO PODCAST
Decor, DIY expert, and Founder of HomedZine.co.za, Janice Anderssen gives tips on how to paint and clean tiles with chalk paint.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Founder of The City, Zahira Asmal on moving from a colonial city into a more equitable and celebrated multi-cultural future.
Social media Sensation, Tyson Ngubeni on his TV debut as he will be hosting South Africa's first financial show, what inspired him to have his famous alter-ego Bob O'Connor and the anxiety of adjusting and adapting to the new normal that has been created by the pandemic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Founder of Ses'fikile wines, Nondumiso Pikashe, on what inspired her to leave her teaching job to become a businesswoman, learning more about the wine industry and how she has been thriving during the pandemic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Resident Car expert, Warren Tucker on whether the Administrative Adjudication of road traffic offenses ( Aarto) amendment act is fair, is it linked to the e-tolls system, and will this new law work in South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr. Fundile Nyathi on the complications related to Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), what can ensue if it is not treated and the types of food that trigger the disorder.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dietician and wellness specialist Fulufhelo Siphuma coaches and encourages us on Easter holiday, fitness routines, and healthy treats people can snack on when trying to curb certain cravings.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Award-Winning author of 'Scatterlings', Resokwetswe Manenzhe on her book winning Best fiction at the 2021 Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS) Awards. She also recommended two books which she has enjoyed reading.LISTEN TO PODCAST