SA's first financial education game show

Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
Radio
Visit the show page
702 FYI
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cope: Govt should review Eskom’s ‘exclusionary’ electricity tariff increase As of Thursday, customers receiving power directly from Eskom will be charged over 15.6% more after the North Gauteng High Court g... 3 April 2021 8:55 AM
SA records 1,273 COVID-19 infections and death toll surpasses 52, 964 The Health Department says total number of vaccines administered is 269, 102 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 3 April 2021 6:49 AM
Winning against brilliant writers in SA is unbelievable - Rešoketšwe Manenzhe The PhD student and UCT lecturer's book 'Scatterlings' has won the 2021 HSS Award for Best Fiction Single Author. 2 April 2021 10:46 AM
Numsa wants attorneys to take action against SAA over unpaid salaries The union says its members at SAA Technical have not yet received their salaries which were meant to come on 1 April. 3 April 2021 8:30 AM
Political Party Funding Act will bring about transparency - IEC Electoral Commission of SA deputy CEO Mawethu Mosery says there is recourse for incorrect disclosures by the parties or donors. 1 April 2021 1:01 PM
'Instability in key posts contribute to public finances being poorly managed' Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke reflects on the audit outcomes report she released on Wednesday. 1 April 2021 7:58 AM
Discovery Bank introduces Apple Pay service for contactless payments South Africans take 29 years to change bank accounts, but they're starting to embrace change - Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner 1 April 2021 8:45 PM
Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine approved for use in SA, with conditions The single-dose J&J vaccine is currently being used in a clinical trial for South Africa's healthcare workers. 1 April 2021 7:23 PM
Discovery Bank appoints Reuel Khoza as new chair, replacing Adrian Gore The former Nedbank chair will provide exceptional leadership at Discovery Bank, says CEO Hylton Kallner on The Money Show. 1 April 2021 7:15 PM
SA comes together to raise R2 million for loved Dr Sindi COVID-19 hospital bills The loved doctor become famous on Twitter for giving medical and non-medical advise has been in hospital battling the coronavirus.... 3 April 2021 7:31 AM
OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce Standard Bank has partnered up to feed the needy with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown. 31 March 2021 7:22 PM
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
[WATCH] Adorable little boy claiming he didn't have any cupcakes goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 April 2021 8:25 AM
Twitter thread of people telling stories that are hard to believe go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 April 2021 8:24 AM
SABC colleagues give veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom lovely send-off Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 March 2021 8:22 AM
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming "There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding." 31 March 2021 11:27 AM
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence' Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close. 31 March 2021 6:51 PM
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa "Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko. 30 March 2021 2:27 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
SA's first financial education game show

SA's first financial education game show

3 April 2021 9:11 AM

Social media Sensation, Tyson Ngubeni on his TV debut as he will be hosting South Africa's first financial show, what inspired him to have his famous alter-ego Bob O'Connor and the anxiety of adjusting and adapting to the new normal that has been created by the pandemic.


National Institute for Humanities and social sciences' support towards authors

3 April 2021 10:08 AM

Chief Executive of National Institute for Humanities and social sciences (NHISS),  Prof Sarah Mosoetsa on the type of support the institute provides to author and the book would recommend to listeners

How to chalk paint tile floor

3 April 2021 9:43 AM

Decor, DIY expert, and Founder of HomedZine.co.za, Janice Anderssen gives tips on how to paint and clean tiles with chalk paint.

Project for equal representation in SA cities

3 April 2021 9:28 AM

 

Founder of The City, Zahira Asmal on moving from a colonial city into a more equitable and celebrated multi-cultural future.

 

From educator to a successful businesswoman!

3 April 2021 8:04 AM

Founder of Ses'fikile wines, Nondumiso Pikashe, on what inspired her to leave her teaching job to become a businesswoman, learning more about the wine industry and how she has been thriving during the pandemic.

Last chance to get Easter Goodies

3 April 2021 7:55 AM

Food critic and author, Anna Trapido on the shops to visit and type of treats you can purchase before most special treat shops shut down on Sunday and Monday due to Easter holidays.

Concerns over South Africa's new driving laws

3 April 2021 7:37 AM

Resident Car expert, Warren Tucker on whether the Administrative Adjudication of road traffic offenses ( Aarto) amendment act is fair, is it linked to the e-tolls system, and will this new law work in South Africa.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Awareness month

3 April 2021 7:13 AM

CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr. Fundile Nyathi on the complications related to Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), what can ensue if it is not treated and the types of food that trigger the disorder.

"Easter Fitness activities"

3 April 2021 6:43 AM

Dietician and wellness specialist Fulufhelo Siphuma coaches and encourages us on Easter holiday, fitness routines, and healthy treats people can snack on when trying to curb certain cravings.

All about the award-winning book 'Scatterlings'

2 April 2021 10:05 AM

Award-Winning author of 'Scatterlings', Resokwetswe Manenzhe on her book winning Best fiction at the 2021 Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS) Awards. She also recommended two books which she has enjoyed reading.

