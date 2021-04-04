Nightmare of recurring charges

Streaming issues? Report here
Paul Mtitara
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
13:00 - 16:00
Latest Local
Motorists urged to brace for record-high increase in petrol price The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced that the fuel hike will take effect from 7 April. 4 April 2021 12:16 PM
Cape Talk temporarily off-air after station's transmitter site burgled overnight Listeners can still tune via on DSTV, on the CapeTalk app, and on the website. 4 April 2021 9:39 AM
Kubayi-Ngubane pleads with Presidency to improve comms around vaccine rollout Kubayi-Ngubane has been engaging the international community to sell the country as a suitable tourist destination open to foreign... 4 April 2021 8:30 AM
Numsa wants attorneys to take action against SAA over unpaid salaries The union says its members at SAA Technical have not yet received their salaries which were meant to come on 1 April. 3 April 2021 8:30 AM
Political Party Funding Act will bring about transparency - IEC Electoral Commission of SA deputy CEO Mawethu Mosery says there is recourse for incorrect disclosures by the parties or donors. 1 April 2021 1:01 PM
'Instability in key posts contribute to public finances being poorly managed' Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke reflects on the audit outcomes report she released on Wednesday. 1 April 2021 7:58 AM
Discovery Bank introduces Apple Pay service for contactless payments South Africans take 29 years to change bank accounts, but they're starting to embrace change - Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner 1 April 2021 8:45 PM
Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine approved for use in SA, with conditions The single-dose J&J vaccine is currently being used in a clinical trial for South Africa's healthcare workers. 1 April 2021 7:23 PM
Discovery Bank appoints Reuel Khoza as new chair, replacing Adrian Gore The former Nedbank chair will provide exceptional leadership at Discovery Bank, says CEO Hylton Kallner on The Money Show. 1 April 2021 7:15 PM
SA comes together to raise R2 million for loved Dr Sindi COVID-19 hospital bills The loved doctor become famous on Twitter for giving medical and non-medical advise has been in hospital battling the coronavirus.... 3 April 2021 7:31 AM
OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce Standard Bank has partnered up to feed the needy with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown. 31 March 2021 7:22 PM
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
[WATCH] Adorable little boy claiming he didn't have any cupcakes goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 April 2021 8:25 AM
Twitter thread of people telling stories that are hard to believe go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 April 2021 8:24 AM
SABC colleagues give veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom lovely send-off Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 March 2021 8:22 AM
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
SANDF: SA supports multilateral efforts to respond to Mozambique insurgency The Southern African Development Community will meet next week to discuss the unrest in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado region. 4 April 2021 8:02 AM
Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming "There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding." 31 March 2021 11:27 AM
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence' Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close. 31 March 2021 6:51 PM
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa "Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko. 30 March 2021 2:27 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Nightmare of recurring charges

Nightmare of recurring charges

4 April 2021 7:39 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on how to manage recurring charges especially when it comes to memberships, and being aware of businesses who sometimes overcharge or take money from your account despite cancellations.


Easter Weekend Gospel Concert

4 April 2021 10:09 AM

Gospel Artist, Ntokozo Mbambo on what to expect when on the three-day concert which will feature a lot of amazing South Africa gospel musicians. She went on to discuss how it was like performing for the first time during the lockdown and the artist she wishes to work with in the future. 

Ghosting

4 April 2021 9:39 AM

Clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on why some people tend to leave relationships without an explanation and through cutting off all communication. She went on to explain whether ghosting has to do with conflict avoidance and the impact this may have on the person who has been ghosted.

Profile: DJ Kenzhero

4 April 2021 9:24 AM

DJ, curator, and creative entrepreneur, DJKenzhero on his journey in the music industry, his love for radio, and how he felt when  Jozi jazz club The Orbit closed its doors due to the pandemic.

All about the movie "Come Away"

4 April 2021 8:04 AM

Movie Critic, Gayle Edmunds gave a review on the Fantasy/Adventure movie 'Come away' which features actors Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo.

COVID-19 and Business Interruption Insurance

4 April 2021 7:51 AM

South African Insurance Association CEO, Vivienne Pearson on the impact small businesses have faced due to the pandemic and the reasonable amount of time that policyholders should be waiting for pay-outs from insurers. 

Sisters incorporated

4 April 2021 7:31 AM

Manager of Sisters and Incorporated, Delene Roberts on the services offered to women and children living in the 'Sisters incorporated' shelter, how they have been managing during the lockdown and how citizens can assist when it comes to providing resources.

Shark Egg Hunt

4 April 2021 7:05 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary, and ELMO project manager, Dr. Chantel Elston described how mermaid purses look like, which is where shark and skate embryos stay. They went on to explain how a baby shark or ray hatch out and what citizens should do when they identify a mermaid's purse.

Different Types of Meditation

4 April 2021 6:39 AM

Mindfulness and meditation teacher, Jeanine Lamusse on the different types of meditations best suited for each person interested in creating a sense of calmness and inner harmony within themselves. She also spoke of the risks of meditation and how different types of methods can trigger things like trauma or unwanted thoughts.

National Institute for Humanities and social sciences' support towards authors

3 April 2021 10:08 AM

Chief Executive of National Institute for Humanities and social sciences (NHISS),  Prof Sarah Mosoetsa on the type of support the institute provides to author and the book would recommend to listeners

Civil orgs want Ramaphosa to learn sign language to apologise to deaf community

Local

Kubayi-Ngubane pleads with Presidency to improve comms around vaccine rollout

Local

Motorists urged to brace for record-high increase in petrol price

Local

SABC blames broadcast interruptions on power supply issues from City Power

4 April 2021 2:35 PM

Archbishop Makgoba sceptical over SA’s vaccine rollout plan

4 April 2021 2:25 PM

Butheleze pays tribute to late KZN’s first premier Frank Mdlalose

4 April 2021 1:00 PM

