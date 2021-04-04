Nightmare of recurring charges

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on how to manage recurring charges especially when it comes to memberships, and being aware of businesses who sometimes overcharge or take money from your account despite cancellations.
Gospel Artist, Ntokozo Mbambo on what to expect when on the three-day concert which will feature a lot of amazing South Africa gospel musicians. She went on to discuss how it was like performing for the first time during the lockdown and the artist she wishes to work with in the future.
Clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on why some people tend to leave relationships without an explanation and through cutting off all communication. She went on to explain whether ghosting has to do with conflict avoidance and the impact this may have on the person who has been ghosted.
DJ, curator, and creative entrepreneur, DJKenzhero on his journey in the music industry, his love for radio, and how he felt when Jozi jazz club The Orbit closed its doors due to the pandemic.
Movie Critic, Gayle Edmunds gave a review on the Fantasy/Adventure movie 'Come away' which features actors Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo.
South African Insurance Association CEO, Vivienne Pearson on the impact small businesses have faced due to the pandemic and the reasonable amount of time that policyholders should be waiting for pay-outs from insurers.
Manager of Sisters and Incorporated, Delene Roberts on the services offered to women and children living in the 'Sisters incorporated' shelter, how they have been managing during the lockdown and how citizens can assist when it comes to providing resources.
CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary, and ELMO project manager, Dr. Chantel Elston described how mermaid purses look like, which is where shark and skate embryos stay. They went on to explain how a baby shark or ray hatch out and what citizens should do when they identify a mermaid's purse.
Mindfulness and meditation teacher, Jeanine Lamusse on the different types of meditations best suited for each person interested in creating a sense of calmness and inner harmony within themselves. She also spoke of the risks of meditation and how different types of methods can trigger things like trauma or unwanted thoughts.
Chief Executive of National Institute for Humanities and social sciences (NHISS), Prof Sarah Mosoetsa on the type of support the institute provides to author and the book would recommend to listeners