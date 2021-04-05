Profiling: Marc Lubner

CEO of Afrika Tikkun and Founder and chairman of Smile Foundation, Marc Lubner on how he has managed to run an organisation like Afrika Tikkun into success, on what inspired him to start 'Smile foundation, and how certain milestones in his life inspired his leadership skills.
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on how you model and teach children about consent and how people can ask and identify consent
Producer of uBettina Wethu, Tshepiso Chikapa Phiri on why they decided to do a South African spin-off, of the American tv show 'ugly betty', the inspiration behind them casting new talent, and what can South African expect when watching uBettina Wethu.
Head of business development at The World Wide Fund for Nature, Justin Smith on businesses having an opportunity to adopt socially and environmentally sustainable models in 2021.
Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on the guidelines to follow when planning on your retirement plan through establishing how much you need to set aside for your future financial freedom.
The operations director of Door of Hope an organisation that takes care of abandoned babies in the Johannesburg area explains the services offered by the organisations, how they have been coping during lockdown, and how the community can assist.
CSI & Nature Conservationist on the whether a cheetah is of the dog or cat family, what wild animals do when they damage their teeth, and considerations when it comes to relocating wild animals.
Behavioural Economist, Erik Vermeulen on the scope of the research he does as a behavioural Economist and why people have the drive to acquire more to keep up with the latest trends.
Gospel Artist, Ntokozo Mbambo on what to expect when on the three-day concert which will feature a lot of amazing South Africa gospel musicians. She went on to discuss how it was like performing for the first time during the lockdown and the artist she wishes to work with in the future.
Clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on why some people tend to leave relationships without an explanation and through cutting off all communication. She went on to explain whether ghosting has to do with conflict avoidance and the impact this may have on the person who has been ghosted.