Importance Of Consent

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Over 50 babies take in at Door of Hope since start of lockdown Operations director Nadene Grabham says since the start of the organisation they have taken in 1,750 babies. 5 April 2021 8:43 AM
Thousands of people in Joburg East without electricity Eskom deliberately cut supply to communities in these parts of Gauteng at 5am as part of its so-called "load reduction" timetable.... 5 April 2021 8:17 AM
South Africa records 463 new Covid-19 cases The Health Department says the number of fatalities has pushed the death toll to 52,987 since the start of the pandemic. 5 April 2021 6:59 AM
Numsa wants attorneys to take action against SAA over unpaid salaries The union says its members at SAA Technical have not yet received their salaries which were meant to come on 1 April. 3 April 2021 8:30 AM
Political Party Funding Act will bring about transparency - IEC Electoral Commission of SA deputy CEO Mawethu Mosery says there is recourse for incorrect disclosures by the parties or donors. 1 April 2021 1:01 PM
'Instability in key posts contribute to public finances being poorly managed' Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke reflects on the audit outcomes report she released on Wednesday. 1 April 2021 7:58 AM
Discovery Bank introduces Apple Pay service for contactless payments South Africans take 29 years to change bank accounts, but they're starting to embrace change - Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner 1 April 2021 8:45 PM
Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine approved for use in SA, with conditions The single-dose J&J vaccine is currently being used in a clinical trial for South Africa's healthcare workers. 1 April 2021 7:23 PM
Discovery Bank appoints Reuel Khoza as new chair, replacing Adrian Gore The former Nedbank chair will provide exceptional leadership at Discovery Bank, says CEO Hylton Kallner on The Money Show. 1 April 2021 7:15 PM
SA comes together to raise R2 million for loved Dr Sindi COVID-19 hospital bills The loved doctor become famous on Twitter for giving medical and non-medical advise has been in hospital battling the coronavirus.... 3 April 2021 7:31 AM
OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce Standard Bank has partnered up to feed the needy with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown. 31 March 2021 7:22 PM
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men's Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
[WATCH] Adorable little boy claiming he didn't have any cupcakes goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 April 2021 8:25 AM
Twitter thread of people telling stories that are hard to believe go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 April 2021 8:24 AM
SABC colleagues give veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom lovely send-off Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 March 2021 8:22 AM
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
SANDF: SA supports multilateral efforts to respond to Mozambique insurgency The Southern African Development Community will meet next week to discuss the unrest in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado region. 4 April 2021 8:02 AM
Africa's healthcare technology sector is booming "There's a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There's a drastic increase in funding." 31 March 2021 11:27 AM
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence' Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close. 31 March 2021 6:51 PM
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa "Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa's Thabo Makoko. 30 March 2021 2:27 PM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Importance Of Consent

Importance Of Consent

5 April 2021 9:45 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on how you model and teach children about consent and how people can ask and identify consent


Profiling: Marc Lubner

5 April 2021 9:11 AM

CEO of Afrika Tikkun and Founder and chairman of Smile Foundation, Marc Lubner on how he has managed to run an organisation like Afrika Tikkun into success,  on what inspired him to start 'Smile foundation, and how certain milestones in his life inspired his leadership skills.

Ubettina Wethu.

5 April 2021 8:08 AM

Producer of uBettina Wethu, Tshepiso Chikapa Phiri on why they decided to do a South African spin-off, of the American tv show 'ugly betty',  the inspiration behind them casting new talent, and what can South African expect when watching uBettina Wethu.

Sustainability trends that are shaping businesses in 2021

5 April 2021 8:02 AM

Head of business development at The World Wide Fund for Nature, Justin Smith on businesses having an opportunity to adopt socially and environmentally sustainable models in 2021.

How much you need to be financially free

5 April 2021 7:34 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on the guidelines to follow when planning on your retirement plan through establishing how much you need to set aside for your future financial freedom.

Door of Hope

5 April 2021 7:28 AM

The operations director of Door of Hope an organisation that takes care of abandoned babies in the Johannesburg area explains the services offered by the organisations, how they have been coping during lockdown, and how the community can assist. 

Listeners Questions and Answers on Conservation

5 April 2021 7:07 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist on the whether a cheetah is of the dog or cat family, what wild animals do when they damage their teeth, and considerations when it comes to relocating wild animals.

Adopting minimalism

5 April 2021 6:38 AM

Behavioural Economist, Erik Vermeulen on the scope of the research he does as a behavioural Economist and why people have the drive to acquire more to keep up with the latest trends.

Easter Weekend Gospel Concert

4 April 2021 10:09 AM

Gospel Artist, Ntokozo Mbambo on what to expect when on the three-day concert which will feature a lot of amazing South Africa gospel musicians. She went on to discuss how it was like performing for the first time during the lockdown and the artist she wishes to work with in the future. 

Ghosting

4 April 2021 9:39 AM

Clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on why some people tend to leave relationships without an explanation and through cutting off all communication. She went on to explain whether ghosting has to do with conflict avoidance and the impact this may have on the person who has been ghosted.

Motorists urged to brace for record-high increase in petrol price

Local

Over 50 babies take in at Door of Hope since start of lockdown

Local

Thousands of people in Joburg East without electricity

Local

EWN Highlights

Thousands of people in Joburg East without electricity

5 April 2021 8:17 AM

EFF call for Panyaza Lesufi's head after alleged tender meddling

5 April 2021 8:06 AM

Images of Islamist attack in Mozambique show severity of situation

5 April 2021 7:29 AM

