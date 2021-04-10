Various options for finishing exterior wood.

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:09
SA joins a list of countries considering whether to pause J&J Covid-19 shot
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stavros Nicolaou, Member of the Business for SA Steering Committee
Prof. Helen Rees - Chair at South African Health Products Regulatory Authority
Today at 18:13
VELDSKOEN as the official off-field shoe of South African Olympians, for this year’s games in Tokyo
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Dreyer - CEO and Co-Founder at Veldskoen
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Capitec Bank's earnings jump by 18% to R3.9 billion amid customer growth
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gerrie Fourie - CEO at Capitec Bank
Today at 18:50
Astral succeeds in obtaining a high court order against National Government
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Schutte - CEO at Astral
Today at 19:08
ZOOM- Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM- Investment School - cryptocurrencies, are they a bubble or a good investment option?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hywel George - Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
