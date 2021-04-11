Nordic Walking and Health and fitness recovery.

Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
16:00 - 19:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] How to claim for home office tax Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse explains how you can claim tax back from working from home. 11 April 2021 8:54 AM
Judicial Conduct Tribunal finds Judge Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct In 2008, justices reported to the JSC that Judge Hlophe had approached Justice Bess Nkabinde and Justice Chris Jafta and attempted... 11 April 2021 8:19 AM
She bridged the gap of access to health services – Tributes for Dr Sindi van Zyl The medical doctor and media personality became a household name through sharing her support and health advice on social media, qu... 11 April 2021 8:07 AM
Ramaphosa calls for unity in ANC & with alliance partners in memory of Hani SACP secretary-general Blade Nzimande also spoke about unity in the ANC, saying different factions go against what Hani stood for. 10 April 2021 2:43 PM
ANC considers banning virtual NEC meetings following leaks Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says some of the concerns is that virtual NEC meetings are recorded. 9 April 2021 4:43 PM
We must revive ANCYL and take it to a credible elective congress - Thuthu Zuma The National Task Team member says appointees are 35 years and below, the organisation has been returned to its rightful owners. 9 April 2021 1:27 PM
Meet our first VodaPay Max winner – aspiring business owner, Atenkosi Sisusa Vodacom is helping Atenkosi Sisusa kickstart his own business with its latest VodaPay Max POS system and a R10,000 cash injection. 9 April 2021 3:18 PM
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 9 April 2021 2:49 PM
'Affordable' classic car market (e.g. VW Beetle) is booming in South Africa "Affordable classics have grown for the last seven years – even last year," says John Tallodi of Classic Car Passion South Africa. 9 April 2021 11:52 AM
Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.... 8 April 2021 8:50 PM
'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway) Reserve Bank stats show SA household wealth rose in 2020 despite Covid. But this obviously applies to a minority says Kevin Lings. 8 April 2021 7:09 PM
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim' In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim. 7 April 2021 9:03 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Condolences pour in for US rapper DMX The performer, whose real name was Earl Simmons died after suffering a heart attack. 10 April 2021 7:50 AM
Home Loan advisor warns against joke references when sending cash to friends Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 April 2021 8:22 AM
Khloe Kardashian responding to backlash over deleted photo goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 April 2021 8:22 AM
Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip passes away In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that the prince died 'peacefully' at Windsor Castle. 9 April 2021 1:31 PM
Majority of South Africans support ban on cosmetic animal testing - Poll Humane Society International Africa campaign manager Joseph Mayson gives details on #SaveRalph short film and campaign. 8 April 2021 3:12 PM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 9 April 2021 2:49 PM
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings. 6 April 2021 7:12 PM
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence' Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close. 31 March 2021 6:51 PM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Nordic Walking and Health and fitness recovery.

Nordic Walking and Health and fitness recovery.

11 April 2021 6:48 AM

MD of Southpole Nordic Walking South Africa Lohra De Waal on the health benefits on Nordic Walking

 


What it takes to have a #1 charting podcast on Apple.

11 April 2021 10:06 AM

Editor and Founder - Texx and the City, Tecla Ciolfi on takes a look at what it takes to have a #1 charting podcast on Apple and reviews songs waking waves in the streaming charts.

Why is commitment so difficult?

11 April 2021 9:39 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates the challenges of committing when you have plenty options is often a difficult task for most people. 

Profiling: SA’s 1st Michelin Star Chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen

11 April 2021 9:34 AM

Michelin Star Chef, Author, TV show host, Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen on what he personally makes of the Michelin star rating, his television show,  his latest culinary venture KLEIN JAN located on the private game reserve, Tswalu Kalahari and what the future holds.

Working from home creates a possible tax deduction…..

11 April 2021 9:19 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on the tax deductions one can apply for when Working from home.  

TonnUp offers new digital channel in commodities market.

11 April 2021 9:18 AM

Stephen Kruger, Director at TonnUp on the reasons behind this South African agri-tech startup an online trading platform that aims to shake up the local commodities market by helping farmers market and sell their agricultural products within a structured and transparent environment. The platform aims to empower South African farmers to take control of the pricing, marketing and distribution of their own products at a fraction of the cost of existing mechanisms

What’s big deal with The Real Housewives of Durban.

11 April 2021 9:16 AM

Cultural and Entertainment Journalist at City Press, Phumlani S. Langa on the fuss about The Real Housewives of Durban and why does it have so many tongues wagging. 

Township youth's challenges right now.

11 April 2021 9:14 AM

CEO of Tomorrow Trust, James Donald for more about the work of the Tomorrow Trust and on how they are strengthening its multipronged approach to supporting orphaned and vulnerable children on their educational journey, I’m joined by James Donald, CEO of Tomorrow Trust.

SHAPING ADDO. The Story of a South African National Park.

11 April 2021 7:23 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Mitch Reardon, Author of SHAPING ADDO The Story of a South African National Park on the story of the Addo Elephant National Park which is said to be home to a unique population of elephants with a sad past but an amazing conservation story. More than a century ago elephants in the eastern Cape were systematically hunted – until only 16 were left. Today there are 650 elephants in the Addo Elephant National Park, the densest concentration of wild elephants anywhere on the planet.

Angela Makholwa on her Lockdown reads.

10 April 2021 10:03 AM

Angela Makholwa, Author reviews some of her books as well as what’s in her list of Lockdown reads. 

[LISTEN] How to claim for home office tax

Local

Judicial Conduct Tribunal finds Judge Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct

Local

She bridged the gap of access to health services – Tributes for Dr Sindi van Zyl

Local

Medical fraternity mourns 'passionate, dedicated' Dr Sindi van Zyl

11 April 2021 4:09 PM

WC police probe inquest case after woman (22) dies at CT hotel

11 April 2021 2:58 PM

By-elections: IEC urges public to register to vote before 5 pm cut-off

11 April 2021 2:48 PM

