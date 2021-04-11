What’s big deal with The Real Housewives of Durban.

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Mitch Reardon, Author of SHAPING ADDO The Story of a South African National Park on the story of the Addo Elephant National Park which is said to be home to a unique population of elephants with a sad past but an amazing conservation story. More than a century ago elephants in the eastern Cape were systematically hunted – until only 16 were left. Today there are 650 elephants in the Addo Elephant National Park, the densest concentration of wild elephants anywhere on the planet.

