Profiling: SA’s 1st Michelin Star Chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen

Michelin Star Chef, Author, TV show host, Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen on what he personally makes of the Michelin star rating, his television show, his latest culinary venture KLEIN JAN located on the private game reserve, Tswalu Kalahari and what the future holds.
Editor and Founder - Texx and the City, Tecla Ciolfi on takes a look at what it takes to have a #1 charting podcast on Apple and reviews songs waking waves in the streaming charts.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates the challenges of committing when you have plenty options is often a difficult task for most people.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on the tax deductions one can apply for when Working from home.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Stephen Kruger, Director at TonnUp on the reasons behind this South African agri-tech startup an online trading platform that aims to shake up the local commodities market by helping farmers market and sell their agricultural products within a structured and transparent environment. The platform aims to empower South African farmers to take control of the pricing, marketing and distribution of their own products at a fraction of the cost of existing mechanismsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Cultural and Entertainment Journalist at City Press, Phumlani S. Langa on the fuss about The Real Housewives of Durban and why does it have so many tongues wagging.LISTEN TO PODCAST
CEO of Tomorrow Trust, James Donald for more about the work of the Tomorrow Trust and on how they are strengthening its multipronged approach to supporting orphaned and vulnerable children on their educational journey, I’m joined by James Donald, CEO of Tomorrow Trust.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Mitch Reardon, Author of SHAPING ADDO The Story of a South African National Park on the story of the Addo Elephant National Park which is said to be home to a unique population of elephants with a sad past but an amazing conservation story. More than a century ago elephants in the eastern Cape were systematically hunted – until only 16 were left. Today there are 650 elephants in the Addo Elephant National Park, the densest concentration of wild elephants anywhere on the planet.LISTEN TO PODCAST
MD of Southpole Nordic Walking South Africa Lohra De Waal on the health benefits on Nordic Walking
Angela Makholwa, Author reviews some of her books as well as what’s in her list of Lockdown reads.LISTEN TO PODCAST