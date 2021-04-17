Head of Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) at I AM AN ENTREPRENEUR, Keitumetse Lekaba looks ahead to The first I AM AN ENTREPRENEUR Digital Summit of 2021 which commence today, with a limited live audience in Durban that will be broadcast live to an audience in Johannesburg. The Art of Reinvention. In line with the improved layout, the series will feature a number of new hosts, namely Matsi Modise, Vice-Chairperson of SiMODiSA and Founding CEO of Furaha Afrika Holdings, and renowned broadcaster Jeremy Maggs and Hulisani Ravele who will be hosting different segments of the summit.
Managing Director of Collectors Treasury, Geoff Klass on a profile of the Collectors Treasury Bookstore, which is said to have the Largest used books collection in the Southern hemisphere with 2 million books, Geoff speak on what to expect at this Joburg Independent store with piles & floor-to-ceiling shelves of second-hand, antique & collectible books.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za on some essential tips to keep in mind if you want to grow succulents indoors.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Editor at Large at My Broadband Editor, Jan Vermeulen to explain the significance of Apple’s iOs 14.5 new privacy features, how Apple is planning on helping users take control over their data and on how it could significantly alter the way advertisers do business and on why Facebook and some App developers are said to be unhappy with iOS.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Ivor Sarakinsky, from Wits School of Governance on what can we make from the ANC step-aside debacle, this after some ANC members picketing outside the Chief Albert Luthuli House asking for the “step aside rule” to apply to all members facing corruption cases, Ace Magashule’s meeting with Former President Jacob Zuma at Nkandla and Jessie Duarte accusing Magashule and his supporters of wanting to bring the ANC down.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Laurice Taitz-Buntman – Director and Editor - In Your Pocket City on some of the challenges her business faced during the pandemic and on the impact on the travel industry.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Food Anthropologist, Chef and Author Eat- Anna Trapido, Food Critic on what to make of the Plantfood Cooperative.
Resident Car Enthusiast, Warren Tucker on what to make of the AA’s proposal of the need to look at how to provide cheaper fuels to South African citizens and that long-term analysis of the components of the fuel price needs to be done as a matter of urgency.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, on how to better live with Alzheimer’s Disease, with April designated as Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. Alzhiemers Disease is a degenerative disease of the brain, that is the most common cause of Dementia, and often affects the elderly over the age of 65, and progressively gets more common with advancing age.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Stress & Wellness Books Author of & Physiotherapist with special interest in Chronic Pain on some techniques of managing Stress and relationship between Stress and Weight gain, with the 16 April having been International Stress Awareness Day.LISTEN TO PODCAST