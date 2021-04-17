I AM AN ENTREPRENEUR Digital Summit.

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire: Patients relocated to neighbouring facilities Spokesperson Kwara Kekana said patients were being relocated, and details about the number of patients that have so far been moved... 17 April 2021 10:13 AM
WATCH: Lufuno Mavhunga laid to rest in Limpopo today The teenage girl took her own life earlier this week, after a video of her being attacked by a fellow pupil went viral. 17 April 2021 9:43 AM
3rd floor parking collapses as EMS battle blaze at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital A fire that started on Friday, was contained but unfortunately reignited has led to patients being moved to other facilities. 17 April 2021 7:42 AM
WC ANC wants suspended MEC Madikizela's conduct probed over CV matter Premier Alan Winde on Thursday suspended Madikizela for 14 days, pending the outcome of a probe by the premier's office. The Demo... 16 April 2021 6:31 AM
Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene. 15 April 2021 7:50 PM
WC Premier Winde suspends MEC Madikizela over CV qualification claim Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has suspended Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela for claiming to have a BCom degree in his CV whe... 15 April 2021 11:47 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education. 16 April 2021 11:03 AM
Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – vintage toy craftsman, Anthony Davids Congratulations to this week's winner, Anthony Davids whose just won Vodacom's latest VodaPay Max POS system and R10,000 in cash. 16 April 2021 10:36 AM
We carry marks of failure instead of showing our excellence - Karyn Maughan The legal journalist was starstruck during an interview with internationally acclaimed South African comedian Trevor Noah. 16 April 2021 2:53 PM
'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month' The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner). 15 April 2021 8:10 PM
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
[WATCH] Motorists rallying together to get emergency vehicle through goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 April 2021 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Bride tips waitress for spilling gravy on mother-in-law's dress Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 April 2021 8:19 AM
[WATCH] Woman struggling to parallel park leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 April 2021 8:27 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot. 13 April 2021 6:43 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
I AM AN ENTREPRENEUR Digital Summit.

17 April 2021 9:22 AM

Head of Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) at I AM AN ENTREPRENEUR, Keitumetse Lekaba looks ahead to The first I AM AN ENTREPRENEUR Digital Summit of 2021 which commence today, with a limited live audience in Durban that will be broadcast live to an audience in Johannesburg. The Art of Reinvention. In line with the improved layout, the series will feature a number of new hosts, namely Matsi Modise, Vice-Chairperson of SiMODiSA and Founding CEO of Furaha Afrika Holdings, and renowned broadcaster Jeremy Maggs and Hulisani Ravele who will be hosting different segments of the summit. 


Collectors Treasury Bookstore.

17 April 2021 10:08 AM

Managing Director of Collectors Treasury, Geoff Klass on a profile of the Collectors Treasury Bookstore, which is said to have the Largest used books collection in the Southern hemisphere with 2 million books, Geoff speak on what to expect at this Joburg Independent store with piles & floor-to-ceiling shelves of second-hand, antique & collectible books.

Tips For Growing Succulents Indoors.

17 April 2021 9:49 AM

Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za on some essential tips to keep in mind if you want to grow succulents indoors. 

What’s the big deal with the Apple’s iOS 14.5 & App Tracking Transparency.

17 April 2021 9:37 AM

Editor at Large at My Broadband Editor, Jan Vermeulen to explain the significance of Apple’s iOs 14.5 new privacy features, how Apple is planning on helping users take control over their data and on how it could significantly alter the way advertisers do business and on why Facebook and some App developers are said to be unhappy with iOS.  

ANC step-aside debacle continues.

17 April 2021 9:16 AM

Prof Ivor Sarakinsky, from Wits School of Governance on what can we make from the ANC step-aside debacle, this after some ANC members picketing outside the Chief Albert Luthuli House asking for the “step aside rule” to apply to all members facing corruption cases, Ace Magashule’s meeting with Former President Jacob Zuma at Nkandla and Jessie Duarte accusing Magashule and his supporters of wanting to bring the ANC down.

The realities of a travel business during the pandemic

17 April 2021 8:26 AM

Laurice Taitz-Buntman – Director and Editor - In Your Pocket City on some of the challenges her business faced during the pandemic and on the impact on the travel industry.  

Plantfood Cooperative.

17 April 2021 8:25 AM

Food Anthropologist, Chef and Author Eat- Anna Trapido, Food Critic on what to make of the  Plantfood Cooperative. 

 

Fuel Price Calculation.

17 April 2021 7:58 AM

Resident Car Enthusiast, Warren Tucker on what to make of the AA’s proposal of the need to look at how to provide cheaper fuels to South African citizens and that long-term analysis of the components of the fuel price needs to be done as a matter of urgency.

What is Alzheimer’s Disease?

17 April 2021 7:28 AM

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, on how to better live with Alzheimer’s Disease, with April designated as Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. Alzhiemers Disease is a degenerative disease of the brain, that is the most common cause of Dementia, and often affects the elderly over the age of 65, and progressively gets more common with advancing age.

The link between Weight gain and Stress.

17 April 2021 7:13 AM

Stress & Wellness Books Author of & Physiotherapist with special interest in Chronic Pain on some techniques of managing Stress and relationship between Stress and Weight gain, with the 16 April having been International Stress Awareness Day.  

