I AM AN ENTREPRENEUR Digital Summit.

Head of Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) at I AM AN ENTREPRENEUR, Keitumetse Lekaba looks ahead to The first I AM AN ENTREPRENEUR Digital Summit of 2021 which commence today, with a limited live audience in Durban that will be broadcast live to an audience in Johannesburg. The Art of Reinvention. In line with the improved layout, the series will feature a number of new hosts, namely Matsi Modise, Vice-Chairperson of SiMODiSA and Founding CEO of Furaha Afrika Holdings, and renowned broadcaster Jeremy Maggs and Hulisani Ravele who will be hosting different segments of the summit.